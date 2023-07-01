Elvis Presley’s Ex Didn’t Mince Words When She Clapped Back at Elvis’ Stepbrother’s Jarring Claim

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The past few years have been all about Elvis Presley. It started with the Oscar-nominated film Elvis, and fast forward to 2023: everyone is itching to see Sofia Coppala’s film about his counterpart Priscilla Presley entitled Priscilla. Along with that, a bombshell Amazon documentary was recently released that made headlines everywhere for the jarring claims made by Elvis’ confidantes. However, one of Elvis’ former lovers is calling out his stepbrother’s shocking claims, and even pegging it as “garbage.”

In case you missed it, Elvis’ stepbrother David Stanley alleged in the new documentary Elvis’ Women that the late legend died by suicide rather than a shocking cardiac arrest, saying, “He premeditated taking the medications that killed him. Love, hurt, pain, exposure — he just couldn’t take it anymore.”

However, Elvis’ former fiancée Ginger Alden is slamming Stanley’s claim that Elvis died by suicide to avoid his inappropriate relationships from coming to light.

“Unfortunately, Elvis’ step-brothers have changed stories and even fabricated some tales I know to be false over the years,” she said to Page Six. “One brother [of the three] later created a complete garbage story about suicide years back and it looks like he resurfaced with it again.”

Known as Elvis’ “last love,” Alden and Elvis started dating in 1977, and within two months, Elvis proposed to Alden. They remained together until his death in Aug 1977.

So since the documentary came out, Stanley has apologized for those comments.

He wrote to Instagram (and subsequently removed the comment section), “I am sorry for the derogatory comments I made in a documentary about Elvis that was filmed last year. There is no excuse for my comments and I can fully understand why you would be angered.”

He added, “I love and will always love Elvis and being part of his family. He is more than worthy of the love you have for him. He loved you. I love you, and all I can ask of you is for you to forgive me for my irresponsible actions.”

