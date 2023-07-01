Meghan Markle’s Game-Changing Media Offers Could Mark a Major Turn in Her Relationship with Prince Harry

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had a tumultuous few months with their post-royal media careers, it seems that both of them may have some lucrative solo gigs on the horizon. Many sources and insiders have claimed Harry will be traveling to Africa solo for a Netflix documentary, it seems quite a few experts believe Meghan may be doing some solo acts of her own.

Royal commentator Daniela Elder wrote for news.com.au that Meghan could definitely be a “one-woman show” if she listens to the reported offers coming in. “For the first time since the couple tied the knot in 2018, and even more consequentially, for the first time since they launched their US careers in 2020, Meghan is largely forging ahead solo,” Elder wrote. “Meghan has a new super agent and reportedly ‘offers have been pouring in.’”

Meghan recently signed with William Morris Endeavor (better known as WME), specifically with CEO Ari Emanuel and agents Brad Slater and Kimberly Bialek (who have clients on their list like Dwayne Johnson and Serena Williams). Before WME, Meghan was previously represented by Nick Collins of the Gersh Agency, with whom she reportedly parted ways around 2021, per Hello.

But it’s true that Meghan has a super team helping her with her post-royal career, and if the offers are truly “pouring in,” then we may see more solo gigs from Meghan. Whether it be a show or more audio adventures like Archetypes, fans of the Duchess of Sussex are eagerly awaiting more details.

Meghan: A Hollywood Princess by Andrew Morton

Image: Grand Central Publishing Grand Central Publishing.

When Meghan Markle officially joined the royal family in 2018, the world was captivated by the Hollywood starlet who’d won the heart of Prince Harry. But there’s so much more to Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex than meets the eye. Andrew Morton takes longtime royal fans all the way back to Meghan’s humble beginnings growing up in The Valley of Los Angeles, working her way through Hollywood, and surging to prominence on the series Suits. Learn more about what’s made the resilient woman the royal she is today, and get a sense of how Meghan’s past has informed her present and future.

Related story Shoppers Say This Colorful & ‘Beautiful’ $20 Vintage-Inspired Mixing Bowl Set Is a ‘Space Saver’ Must

Meghan: A Hollywood Princess $7.25 on Amazon.com Buy now

Before you go, click here to see more of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s milestones since leaving the royal family.

