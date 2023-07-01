Jenna Bush Hager’s July 2023 Book Club Pick Is ‘An Epic Love Story’ & 20% Off Ahead of Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re well into summer and it’s time for a new addition to our TBR list. This season, we’re looking for books that transport us to new places and enlighten us with thoughtful stories and characters. Thankfully, we didn’t have to look far to find the perfect beach read. Jenna Bush Hager’s latest book club selection ticks every box we have for a quality summer novel, and it’s currently 20 percent off on Amazon.

Banyan Moon by Thao Thai is the perfect page-turner for your next vacation. An intergenerational love story about the bonds between mothers and daughters, Banyan Moon chronicles decades of love and loss from 1960s Vietnam to the modern Florida coast. After the death of her grandmother, Minh, Ann Tran travels to Florida to say her goodbyes. She’s pregnant and her relationship with her boyfriend is at an impasse, but Ann’s journey sends her on the path of discovery.

Learning more about the sacrifices Minh made for her family, Ann begins to connect with her grandmother in a way she never expected. Per Today, Bush Hager calls this novel an “an epic love story between mothers and daughters,” and it’s not hard to see why. “Banyan Moon is a story about mothers and daughters, love and loss, family secrets, and the power of history. It is a beautifully written and moving novel that explores the complex relationships between cultures and generations,” Bush Hager wrote in her below Instagram post.

Right now, Banyan Moon is available on Amazon for just $24, marked down 20 percent off of its original price. If that’s not a sure sign that this should be your next summer read, we don’t know what is. Add Banyan Moon to your cart and get to reading!

