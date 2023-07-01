Mick Jagger’s GF Melanie Hamrick Revealed If He Was the True Inspiration Behind Her Debut Erotic Novel

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It seems Mick Jagger’s multi-hyphenate girlfriend Melanie Hamrick can add another accomplishment to her list: she’s an author! Not only that, the former ballerina and choreographer wrote a rather steamy tale that everyone wants to get their hands on. However, many fans are wondering one big question: Did Jagger inspire any of these saucy details?

During an appearance on This Morning per Vanity Fair, one of the hosts read the book First Position’s tribute page, reading: “To my love, thank you for your endless support and inspiration,” along with noticing the winking emoji after it. This led to them asking Hamrick if Jagger inspired some saucy parts of the erotic novel.

Hamrick cheekily replied, “I mean, I think he hopes so.”

But Hamrick did say how Jagger was a huge supporter of this new endeavor. “Oh, he was very supportive. I’m so lucky; he really encouraged me to write and get going,” she said. “If I shocked him, I did a great job. It did what it needed to do. I think at about a halfway point; I said when it comes out you’ve got to go and buy your own copy.”

Hamrick’s erotic debut novel First Position is all about the cutthroat world of ballet, and it specifically follows a girl who lost everything after a tumultuous relationship changed her completely. Then, everything changes when a new dancer joins the ballet company, and she has to decide if she’ll continue fighting for her old reputation or fall into old habits.

For those that don’t know, Jagger and Hamrick started dating in 2014 after meeting at a concert in Tokyo. Fast forward to 2023, and they’ve been engaged for eight months and share a son together named Deveraux ‘Devi’ Octavian Basil Jagger, 6.

