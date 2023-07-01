Brad Pitt’s Rumored GF May Have Just Confirmed Their Relationship in the Most Y2K Way Possible

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With the beginnings of A-list romances, it can go about in so many different ways. You can keep it majorly public, bringing fans along for every bump and turn on the ride. You can keep the rumors swirling without making a statement like Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio. Or, you can have a seriously low-key relationship and confirm it in a niche way like Brad Pitt and his rumored lovebird Ines de Ramon.

After months of speculation, insiders claim that Ramon is confirming their relationship by donning a necklace with Pitt’s first name initial “B” on it. They told UsMagazine that Ramon is “really into Brad” and “even wears a necklace with a ‘B’ initial.”

Yes, they pulled a Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez in High School Musical 2 with the initialed necklace. It’s such a sweet and subtle, yet totally Y2K move that we love to see in 2023.

Now, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star and Ramon were first seen out together in Nov 2022, and have since made quite a few low-key appearances. Reports have come in that she even met most of his kids, along with many other sources claiming they’ve gotten more serious in the past eight months.

The insiders later added how happy the two have reportedly been, saying, “[Brad] seems to have found somebody who complements him on so many levels. Not only do they spend as much time together as they can, but they’re both incredibly passionate about their work and living life to its fullest. … They are definitely in love and Brad’s friends are thrilled to see how happy he is with her.”

For those that don’t know, the Vice President of Anita Ko Jewelry was previously married to Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley for around three years before they publicly revealed they split up.

Ramon and Wesley have been going through divorce proceedings.

