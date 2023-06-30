Eva Mendes Is a Total Vibe in This Collection of Sultry Summer Snapshots

Is it hot on the ‘Gram, or is it just our feed? We were scrolling, as you do, and couldn’t help but stop, stare, and fawn over the latest batch of snapshots Eva Mendes shared to her grid. The stunning actress and mom of two was a total vibe in her new photos, featuring Mendes in a gorgeous floral dress, dangle earrings, and the picture-perfect background.

In the photos, Mendes posed up with stunning mountains and the clear blue sky behind her. The Place Beyond the Pines actress wore a stunning summer dress by Borgo de Nor, a few rings, and a pair of drop earrings featuring orange, blue, and white beads. In the second snapshot, Mendes tossed her hair (like she doesn’t care). And in the third photo, she served her fiercest look of the bunch.

“Island Girl Forever,” she began the caption to her post. “SO happy when the sun is shining on me.” We’re absolutely obsessed with the photos Mendes shared, but it’s not the first time (nor last) that the actress has gone full glam for the camera.

Whether she’s teasing her longtime partner Ryan Gosling, or just serving looks for her fans, Mendes’ Instagram game is absolutely on-point. We’re so into the content she shares, in all it’s relatable and gorgeous glory. We cannot wait to see what she posts next.

