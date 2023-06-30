What Donald Trump Jr.’s Wife Said to the Woman He Cheated On Her With in an Intense Confrontation

Even in the throes of heartbreak, Vanessa Trump reportedly had some words for the woman her then-husband, Donald Trump Jr., was cheating on her with. Donald Jr. may have moved on from his wife of 12 years with his now-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, but things weren’t always so smooth for the former president’s son.

In 2018, amid the couple’s divorce, rumors emerged that Donald Jr. had cheated on his wife with reality TV star Aubrey O’Day. O’Day would go on to confirm the rumors saying she had an affair with Donald Jr. in 2011 after appearing on Celebrity Apprentice. In a 2022 interview with Page Six, O’Day said she “loved” the businessman and called him her “soulmate.” Prior to that, in 2019, she told Too Fab that she refused to liken the relationship to an affair. She explained: “I can only speak from my experience, I don’t want to speak on Don’s or anyone in his life, but marriage is not the same thing when you have billions of dollars and when you don’t.” She continued: “On my end, I never broke up a marriage and I never was in an affair.”

RTNSadou/MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx via Associated Press

Vanessa, who shares five children with eldest of the Trump kids, likely doesn’t agree with O’Day’s stance and her reported response to the affair proves it. “She called Aubrey with her kids on the phone,” a source told Us Weekly in 2018. The outlet claimed the 2012 phone call occurred because Vanessa wanted O’Day to feel too ashamed to pursue the affair further. Another insider claimed: “Vanessa went crazy and was super jealous.”

“Vanessa went gangster,” a source told Page Six the same month. “Aubrey was shocked. Vanessa said some extremely unladylike things to her.” Vanessa reportedly had criticisms to make about O’Day’s skills in the bedroom in a conversation that left O’Day deeply hurt. Though, in her many interviews about the affair, O’Day has never confirmed the call.

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images

In a 2022 interview with Page Six, O’Day claims the man she dated was different from the image Don Jr. displays publicly. “I saw him choose a life that was inauthentic — for status, power, whatever it is,” she said. “I’m so disappointed in what he became.” She further explained: “He was fiscally a Republican, but everything else was not. And for me, I just kind of saw him sell out, and I don’t ever want him to see me sell out.”

Vanessa allegedly did find a way to get back at her former husband. A 2021 book titled Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service claimed Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law “started dating one of the agents who had been assigned to her family.” All is fair in love and war, we suppose.

