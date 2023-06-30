Prince William & Prince Harry Came Together in a New Video To Mark a Very Special Occasion

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

These days, Prince William and Prince Harry aren’t exactly on the best of terms. Indeed, the brothers are rarely seen in public together, even on the occasion that Harry’s in the United Kingdom. But there’s one force that always makes the brothers put aside their differences and come together. The Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex reunited for a very special video and awards ceremony in honor of someone very near and dear to their hearts.

William and Harry were both featured in the awards ceremony video for the 2023 Diana Awards in honor of their mother, the late Princess Diana. The awards honor young change makers who carry on Diana’s legacy, instilling the world with a sense of hope, optimism, and dedication to service. William spoke first, after being introduced by last year’s Diana Award Legacy Award recipient Hannah Hodgson. “Today, we recognize the power of all young people — the power to challenge the status quo, to confront injustice, and to inspire meaningful change,” William said.

Later on in the video, Harry made his appearance, speaking with such eloquence about his mother’s legacy. “As we come together, I am reminded of the profound belief my mother held in the transformative power of young people. She recognized their unique ability to challenge the status quo and push for a more inclusive and compassionate society,” he said.

Given that we haven’t seen Harry and William come together for quite some time, it was a real treat seeing the two brothers together in this video. We’ve always known that if there’s one person who can bring them together, it’s their mother. As they continue to uphold and honor her legacy, we hope to see them come together again soon.

