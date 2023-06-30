Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Has Taken Yet Another Major Step in Her Relationship With Travis Barker

It’s no longer keeping up with the Kardashians for Kourtney Kardashian because she’s made a major name change to Kourtney Kardashian Barker. The 44-year-old reality star shared the news on her Instagram account, telling her fans to “say my name.”

She accompanied her caption with a black-and-white snapshot of her new driver’s license that proves her heart belongs to Travis as they expand their family. However, she’s not leaving the rest of the Kardashians behind as she explained to her fans why she made her maiden name her new middle name. “In case you didn’t know…” she wrote on her Instagram Story above a screenshot of the explanation. “It’s long been tradition for the bride to take the husband’s last name, and traditionally, she drops her middle name and keeps her last (her “maiden” name) as her middle name. Her husband’s last name then becomes her new last name,” according to the text.

Kourtney and Travis are expecting their first child together after tying the knot in May 2022. The dynamic duo has already teased that they have a name for their baby boy, but they have not revealed what it is yet. Once their son arrives, he will join Kourtney’s kids from her relationship with ex Scott Disick: daughter Penelope, 10, and sons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13. The Blink-182 drummer is a father to son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, from his marriage to Shana Moakler.

The couple continues to be head over heels for each other after taking their longtime friendship up a notch — and they are well-known for showing off massive amounts of PDA every chance they get. Kourtney has not shared when she is due with her fourth child, but fans are doing their best to guess when the Kardashian Barker will arrive. Whenever he decides to make his appearance, he will be surrounded by lots of love from his huge family.

