Bono’s Musician Son Is Reportedly Dating Another Iconic Celebrity’s Child

Bono‘s musician son, Elijah Hewson, is not only following in his father’s career footsteps, he’s also taking after his dad when it comes to his famous inner circle. Elijah, who is one of Bono’s four children with his wife of over four decades, Ali Hewson, is the frontman of Inhaler, an up-and-coming Irish rock band. The 23-year-old guitarist and lead singer is also thriving in his personal life with a rumored new relationship with another celebrity child — supermodel Christy Turlington‘s daughter, Grace Burns.

Elijah and Grace, 19, have sparked dating rumors over the past couple of months by appearing in the background of various social media posts together. Grace has also been spotted a numerous Inhaler concerts and recently posted a video on TikTok that showed her and Elijah zooming through a city late at night on a scooter.

Grace is Turlington’s oldest child with actor Edward Burns who has starred in films like Saving Private Ryan and 27 Dresses. They also share a 17-year-old son, Finn. Grace has been making waves in the modeling industry just like her famous mom who is often considered to be one of the 90s most iconic supermodels, alongside the likes of Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell. Recently, Grace made her runway debut at a British Vogue X LuisaViaRoma event and she has also appeared in a campaign for Carolina Herrera.

Elijah and Grace are likely childhood friends. Bono and Turlington were reportedly close friends in the 90s and early 2000s. A 2003 report from People even claims the U2 frontman gave Turlington away at her wedding to Burns and also sang at the ceremony.

Elijah is the second youngest of Bono and Hewson's four children. The childhood sweethearts are also parents to Jordan, 34, Eve, 31, and John, 22. Elijah told GQ in 2020 that his parents weren't initially supportive of his decision to pursue music. "At the beginning they weren't really [supportive.] I mean, they wanted me to go to college, you know, like all of our parents. I think they just kind of saw that I loved it and that we were good," he said. We're sure, however, that the band's ongoing success has made Bono and his wife very proud parents.

