Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals the Relatable Reason Why She Opted Out of Having a Facelift

When it comes to fillers, Botox, and plastic surgery, Hollywood is well-versed in this topic. There’s certainly nothing wrong with anyone who chooses to go down this route, but it’s something that Sarah Jessica Parker has given a lot of thought to. 

She admitted on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show that she thinks “about all of it,” especially as an actress who has a camera lens aimed at her face quite a bit. Parker revealed, “I ask people: ‘Is it too late?‘” She then joked about exploring cosmetic enhancements at the age of 58. “Well, now people would be like, ‘You not only look rested, you look like a totally different human being.'” 

Parker said she’s open to peels and microneedling, noting that she will “do any of that stuff.” When it comes to more complex plastic surgeries, the And Just Like That star added, “I honestly think I missed out on the facelift. That’d be to me, like the thing. Like an old-fashioned good one that you have when you’re like 44.” Parker doesn’t regret not having a facelift, but she does take issue with the constant focus on women and aging — and she’s not wrong with this viewpoint. 

“Even last year when we first went on the air with the new season there were just so many endless articles about aging and aging gracefully and, you know, Sarah Jessica’s hair is gray,” Parker emphasized. “And I was like, ‘First of all, it’s not. But who cares? I’m sitting next to Andy Cohen whose head is covered in gray hair and you’ve not mentioned that at all.’ So I understand why women feel like there is so much chatter and opinions. I don’t think it’s wrong. I think people should do whatever they feel … it makes them feel better walking out the door, frankly.” We love a supportive queen who believes in everyone making a personal choice that works for them.

