Kevin Costner Claims Ex Christine Baumgartner Lavishly Spends This Extraordinary Amount on ‘Plastic Surgery’ Each Month

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner are proving that they aren’t consciously uncoupling, they are making their divorce as messy as possible. The latest round of court documents now has the Yellowstone star arguing why his ex doesn’t deserve the $248,000 monthly child support payments that she is requesting.

The allegations seem a little far-fetched if you ask us, but Costner seems pretty confident about this number. “Christine allocates 60 percent of expenses such as private trainer, unallocated credit card expenses, and her plastic surgery to the minor children without any explanation or basis,” according to the court papers obtained by Us Weekly. This part seems fair, given that the 68-year-old star has accused her of abusing his credit cards already, but it’s the accusation that Baumgartner has “plastic surgery expenses of $188,500/month” that has us scratching our heads.

Fillers, Botox, and even one plastic surgery, doesn’t cost that much — and she can’t be going under the knife each month, so this claim is a far reach. Costner also added that only Baumgartner uses “the services of private trainers,” so that might be a strong point in his favor if their three kids aren’t partaking in the activity. But the court documents alone demonstrate how bitter this battle has become — and they seem OK with their split playing out in the press.

Baumgartner is fighting against the prenuptial agreement she signed in 2004 to make sure their three kids, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, maintain the same lifestyle in each household. She currently does not work outside the home, so she wants to establish a safe financial plan before she uproots the family to a new residence. With a promise of an Aug. 31, 2023, exit from their $145 million Carpinteria, California estate, it’s going to be a long summer for both Costner and Baumgartner.

