Royal Expert Believes Prince Harry Will Be Dealt Another Humiliating Blow After Getting Evicted From His Royal Residence

It seems like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ties to their former life in the United Kingdom have all but been severed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have officially moved out of Frogmore Cottage, which means they no longer have a home to call their own in the United Kingdom. But this major move could also have implications for Harry’s future involvement with the royal family, including a role he’s held that might now be in jeopardy.

“The most important aspect as far as Harry is concerned is that it means he can no longer act as a Counsellor of State,” royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams shared with The Sun. “That’s hugely important because in theory he had the right, in the event of the king being incapacitated, to do this. Although he is no longer a working royal he still had this right — and by not having a U.K. residence he has now thrown this opportunity away.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ready to move forward with their lives. https://t.co/dRcRIqVa1N — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 28, 2023

For those who might be a bit lost, let’s break down what the role of Counsellor of State entails. In the event of King Charles III’s incapacitation — or, his inability to carry out duties — the first four members of the royal family in line to the throne over the age of 21 could serve in his stead. But since Harry no longer lives in the U.K., he may have forfeited that right.

Indeed, now that Harry and Meghan are settled in California with their two children, it seems the two are charting their own course of their post-royal life. Perhaps leaving behind this role isn’t as much of a loss for Harry as we might think. But it certainly widens the chasm between the Duke of Sussex and the rest of the royal family.

