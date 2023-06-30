Sarah Jessica Parker Disclosed This Surprising Detail About How Her Relationship With Matthew Broderick Began

Among all the long-time marriages and lasting relationships in Hollywood, there’s really none quite like Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick’s romance. The couple has been together for decades and rarely share details about their relationship with the public. But in a recent interview, SJP opened up about how her relationship with Broderick began, and it’s not exactly what we expected.

During a recent appearance on Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show, Parker revealed how she and Broderick got to know one another. It all started with a trip to the movies — the And Just Like That… star was with her brother, who was friends with one of Broderick’s pals. The foursome linked up to see a film, but when tickets were sold out, they went for a walk. Sparks were flying between Broderick and Parker, but they couldn’t exactly move forward in that moment. “We were both seeing other people, so it was illegal, and we stayed away from one another,” Parker explained.

“We understood that we had to do right by the other people and break up officially.” After parting ways with their respective partners, Parker and Broderick finally went out. “We had our first official date on March 8 of 1992 and we’ve been together ever since.”

Parker and Broderick were practically inseperable from that night on. The actress further disclosed the two “never spent a night apart since then, with the exception of work on location, or his mother was ill for a bit so he went to take care of her, but from that first night, we’ve never been apart.” Even after more than 25 years of marriage, these two are just as in love as ever, and make us swoon with every new detail we learn about their love story.

