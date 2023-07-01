Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Outlander Season 7, Episode 3, “Death Be Not Proud.”

By a show’s seventh season, it usually shows wear and tear, and creative exhaustion. But not Outlander, and not this exceptionally stand out episode, “Death Be Not Proud.” Is it possible to cry for 59 minutes straight? Yes. Thanks to Outlander. And shout out to Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan who had to do pretty much most of their scenes holding back tears. Jamie and Claire have had to go through more tragedy than any two characters should endure in just the first 3 episodes of season 7, not to mention the 6 seasons prior. Last week saw the family being ripped apart by time, space, Diana Gabaldon, and Mandy’s wee little ticker not ticking properly. Roger and Brianna with Jemmy and Mandy, left Jamie and Claire, and went back to the future to save their daughter. As if that wasn’t sad enough, Outlander said, “Hold your tissues, we’re not done.” This episode included a significant time jump, an accidental murder, a funeral, a missing cat, another terrible goodbye, and Claire and Jamie trying not to cry, but failing, in virtually every scene. And, most importantly, Claire sings us a song about a lass that is gone. Literally. Mrs. Bug dies, and Claire sings at her funeral.

The third episode of Outlander is outstanding. So much so that it’s clear this season marks a Renaissance of sorts. In just two episodes, the show has managed to reinvent itself, rise up, and breathe new life into its characters. It continues to be one of the only shows on television anchored by a strong love story. Outlander season 7 is Iike the magic of season 1, but with an infusion of new energy and creativity. It keeps getting better. If Season 7 continues like this, will Outlander finally be recognized for the awards it should have won back in season 1. Time will tell. How Claire of me…

But of course, the better this show gets, the more sad it will be when it’s over.

Way far in the future…. Brianna gets mail!

Two words. Time jump. Three words: Brianna has bangs! How much of a time jump has happened?! What. The. What. Fiona is there. She gives them a box that’s been in the house for 200 years. Ruh roh. Brianna is super sad in the future. Why? (Not because she has bangs). Because her parents are dead! Skelton artfully brings a vacant look to Brianna showing how deep her loss is. She didn’t have enough time with her parents, and saving her daughter meant losing both of her parents. Quick note about Frank, yes it was nice he helped raise her, but had his ego not prevented Claire from telling her daughter the truth from the beginning, Claire and Brianna probably would have had an even closer relationship all throughout Brianna’s childhood. But no, Frank wanted to be a total Fronk about it. Emotional blackmail, sir.

Fire at the Ridge

Back in the past, Jamie and Claire scream for Wendodo Donner not to light the match, but he does, and everything goes ka-boom! Holy sh*t. Claire and Jamie escape in the nick of time. A real die hard moment! They run out of Fraser’s Ridge John McClane style and barely make it out. The explosion throws them forward.

"There's a great shot that we got to do. It's where we run and go flying in the air from the explosion. [Sam Heughan] does a lot of his own stunts, but that was a big deal for me. I squealed like a small child that was flying through the air"

Is this already the best episode of this season, yes it is. I thought it was 2, I was wrong. It is this and that. And not even 5 mins in. Outlander has action, love, heartbreak, trauma, drama, suspense, time-travel, a cat, and a dog. What does this show not have? (Happiness for more than 18 seconds, but the point is, this season has everything).

Roger looks like he really has a good barber in the future. Brianna is mourning her parents so I will forgive her bangs. But now that she knows they’re alive, perhaps she will grow them out.

This episode swiftly and seamlessly goes back and forth between the times. Okay, back in the past, an almost blown up Jamie and Claire run to get water. Sadly, no 911 to call back then, but Ian, Lizzie and her twinner hubs show up and everyone starts throwing buckets of water on the very large fire. Balfe and Heughan hinted filming this scene was much funnier in reality than we’re seeing. Let’s just say buckets of water are very heavy to carry.

The fire rages even higher and envelops Fraser’s Ridge. Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan prove yet again they need no dialogue to convey utter devastation as Jamie and Claire watch their home burn, interspersed with shots of their bedroom being destroyed. As the house slowly burns, it’s hard not to feel like we’re watching our own house burn down. Jamie says, “Enough, it cannot be saved,” as they watch Fraser’s ridge burn to the ground. Ugh, give this couple a break. The shot of all of them watching the house burn is really sad.

Back in the future Roger tells a hilarious joke and says to Brianna, “You and your bloody matches!” Lol, Roger. You right. But Brianna is like, “No it was my mom and her ether!” So Brianna’s right, too. But way to throw your mom under the bus 200 years in the future gurl. “The 18th century’s lucky to have survived you!” Roger exclaims. But then Roger and Claire both realize (200 years apart but at the same time!), it’s not the correct date of the fire from the newspaper, which either means the newspaper got it wrong or there will be another fire! Good Gabaldygook grief, that would be too many fires for two people.

Wait, no I’m wrong. Roger Rogersplains (the only time I’m thankful for this) and turns out Brianna and Roger saved them and maybe changed history? Brianna and Roger are excited, “We changed history!” Um, clearly you haven’t seen Back to the Future yet. Marty McFly will have plenty to say about that excitement.

Fraser’s Ridge Ashes

Claire and Jamie go through the ashes and thankfully Claire’s medical journal isn’t totally burned. Dr. Fraser-Rawlings lives another day. And Jamie’s kilt also survives. At least the fire didn’t blow his kilt off.

Claire is holding back tears, and seeing the two of them sitting on the rubble of their home barely holding it together is deeply sad. How is Outlander topping their last sad episode with an even sadder episode?

Caitríona Balfe & Sam Heughan Starz

When Claire goes to wash their clothes, Jamie finally breaks. He stands in the house and cries, letting his guard down for only a second after Claire leaves. Heughan’s ability to show the slight nuance of Jamie’s grief here is perfect. The usually Teflon couple can’t hide their devastation. Claire doesn’t even have a home to put a vase and now the only home other than Lallybroch she’s ever loved is gone. Ian brings him the portrait of Willie he found, “Lord John’s lad,” aka Jamie’s son. Does Ian know? He does. “You must be proud.” Jamie says, “How did you ken?” “Reminded me of my mother and you. He’s a Fraser sure enough,” Ian replies. Jamie tells him Willie can never know. Ian now knows all of Jamie and Claire’s secrets.

Lizzie, Twusbands, Claire & a Missing Cat

Lizzie (Caitlin O’Ryan) and one of her Twusbands (Paul Gorman), brings Claire clothes and blankets. They tell Claire Adso is gone. Jamie and Claire’s cat is gone?! No Outlander, absolutely not, you can take the Ridge, but not their cat. Lizzie’s Twusband calling Adso “your wee cheetie” is the best. Let’s also shout out Lizzie’s Big Bonnet energy here. (Not Stephen Bonnet. He dead, thanks Bree).

This scene is one of the most understated, yet strong scenes in the episode, because of how O’Ryan, Balfe and Gorman play off each other. Seeing Claire barely holding it together, Lizzie tries to be strong for someone who’s like a mother to her. How Balfe delivered most of this episode with tears welling up, one will never know. But that’s the great part about how Outlander shows how strong women can cry too. If Claire wasn’t affected by all that has happened to her, it would ring false. To show strength through tears is a new level of the resilience of Claire. And the way Claire and Jamie rely on each other to balance one another when one is down is the key to this couple.

Caitlin O’Ryan & Caitríona Balfe Robert Wilson

Fool’s Gold – The Bugs be Buggin’

Jamie confronts Arch Bug on the gold, the lost Jacobite gold that popped up last episode. Arch yammers something about Dougal, Jocasta, and Hector. Long story short: Gold shmold. Stuart Shmuart. What that means is the Bugs think they deserve the gold that they’ve been hiding at the house.

Jamie is freshly shaven this whole episode and he looks good as he’s yelling at Arch Bug. He and Bug continue fighting about the gold. Jamie gives Bug some of the gold and tells him and Mrs. Bug to leave. Off topic, when did Jamie shave? I don’t care, maybe the fire blew his beard off or stubble, whatever. But like Claire’s rapid hair growth between scenes, I will not question it. Bye, bye, Bugs. I don’t really miss them and they’re not even gone yet. Oh no, is Mrs. Bug is going to turn Claire and Ian in for Allan’s murder last episode.

“Oops, I shot a bug”

Later that night, Jamie and Ian scope out who they think is Mr. Bug stealing the rest of the gold. Bug pulls out a gun to shoot at Jamie, but Ian shoots a fatal arrow, hitting him! When they roll him over, it’s actually MRS. BUG! Uh oh! Seriously, I was never a fan. The Bugs always bugged me. Bye. But this seems to be a problem. Okay, I’m not heartless, this is sad. Ian is super upset. Jamie sees all the gold in a box. Mrs. Bug really was Goldilocks.

The Funeral

Ian feels bad for accidentally exterminating a Bug. Claire says, “You were protecting Jamie.” Balfe has basically spent the entire episode having to deliver her lines with tears in her eyes. That is not easy. The Auntie-nephew scenes are so sweet, and have been since their first scene together in season 3. John Bell and Balfe are just so good together.

John Bell & Caitríona Balfe Starz/Robert Wilson

Jamie and Claire are living in the stables, and Claire is preparing Mrs. Bug’s body for burial. Aw, Claire and Jamie are genuinely bereft. Jamie, Claire, Lizzie, her Twusbands, all walk in the funeral procession. Jamie, Claire and Lizzie are coordinated really nicely in blue. Funeral chic, Frasers. Mr. Bug shows up, with some Fabio looking hair. “Free the Pony,” Arch said, and he did. Arch tells Claire to sing. This isn’t Fraser’s Got Talent, it’s a funeral sir. Really aggressive singing request. But Arch, you’ve done one good thing. Caitríona Balfe is singing “Ave Maria!” And it’s great, sad but perfect for this episode. Is Claire Fraser about to drop a mix tape? Claire Fraser and the Six! Somewhere, Jamie Fraser just heard, “Claire Fraser and the sex…” And you can’t tell me he didn’t. Balfe told us at the Season 7 premiere, that she’s pretty sure auto tune played a part in post-production, but if you look at Caitlin O’Ryan’s quick smile as Lizzie walks behind Claire, pretty sure Balfe’s a cappella version was a hit on set. Or Lizzie really loves Claire singing. Both those facts can be true. Claire should have sang, “You’re so golden,” a la Harry Styles, but sadly Harry is way, way in the future. Twitter fan @senioritav76 said, “Watch out Taylor Swift because Caitríona Balfe is about to make my Spotify wrapped.”

CLAIRE FRASER DROPPING HER FIRST SINGLE SINCE 1743 THIS FRIDAY

Jamie says a prayer, as Arch stands looking lost and angry at his wife’s grave. Ian goes to confess he killed her. You don’t have to tell the truth about everything, Ian. Ian gives Arch a knife, “A life for a life.” Jamie and Claire watch. Um, what? Bug man says he wants to kill Rollo, Ian’s dog. No, rude. We don’t know where Adso is, you will not take Rollo. Bug threatens Ian, “When you have something worth taking, you’ll see me again.” Oh sh*t, he’s threatening to kill Ian’s future wife! Eek. Ian’s dating profile just got a little less attractive.

Jamie Tells Claire He Wants Them to Go Back to Scotland

More time passes, and Claire says in a voiceover, “Arch never returned,” as she and Jamie look over their land. Why do I feel like Arch with his long flowing hair is still out there? Jamie shows Claire the spot where he wants to build the new house. Then they have the most romantic conversation, as only these two could. Claire asks Jamie if he wants to be buried there or in Scotland, but admits she hopes she doesn’t have to be the one do it. Jamie says leave me out for the crows, then they kiss. Aw, ew with a side of cute. “You haven’t asked what I want done with my body,” Claire says. Jamie replies simply, “I cannot think of you dead.” Same James, same. Keep Claire alive.

Because Outlander fans love pain, they captured a few parallels. If you want to see how much time has passed, Twitter fan @eb_sassenach decided to gif it out with a parallel between Claire and Jamie in their 20s and in the present. And Twitter fan @displaceintime decided to show Jamie and Claire looking at their land when they first built their house.

Jamie Tells Claire About His Dream about Brianna in the Future

Jamie and Claire are back in their old tiny cabin where Roger and Bree used to live. Jamie is praying and Claire hears him say, “God, let me be enough.” Claire pretends to be asleep. Jamie always seems to feel like he isn’t enough for Claire. He said something similar to her in season 4.

In the morning, the little Fraser snuggle bugs, wake up. They are sleeping in what can only be described as too small of a bed for these sexy tall giants. Jamie tells Claire he had another dream of Brianna and the bairns. Jamie tells Claire Roger Mac called some woman Fiona. Claire tears up. Jamie Fraser has now dreamt of the future at least 3 times! So Claire can travel, but he sees the future when he sleeps. Wait is this linked to ghost Jamie rolling about town in the future too?!

Jamie, Claire & Ian

This scene will shoot you through the heart, mainly because you see how Ian might be the biggest Jamie and Claire fan of all time. Jamie’s melting gold down, and they’re talking about the return to Lallybroch. Ian says he’s nervous and doesn’t think he can go home, partially because of a quote Brianna told him. Claire quotes Robert Frost, “Home is the place where, when you have to go there, they have to take you in.” Ian is a fan of Claire’s quote more than Brianna’s. Looking at his swoony Auntie and Uncle, Ian says, “No wonder you’re fond of her uncle.” Jamie says, “She keeps takin’ me in, I suppose you must be home.” Jamie saying Claire is his home has never changed since day one. He first said it to her after their first huge fight in the “Reckoning,” mere days after they were married in their 20s. And man, this man meant it then and means it now. Jamie and Claire Fraser, melting gold and hearts for 200 years now. Also, Jamie and Claire looking at each other with actual heart eyes like two teenagers in love is the best. Poor Ian has never felt so single.

Jamie and Claire go to bury the gold. Jamie brings her to a secret place that he and Jem found. Claire says, “You didn’t even tell me?” He says, “A grandfather and his wee lad need at least one secret between them.” Stop it, Jamie as a grandda is too much. Also, the only secret Jamie Fraser has kept from his wife is this. Oh and that one time he forgot to mention he married Laoghaire. Oops.

Jamie and Claire hang out with a Skeleton

So the secret place is actually a cave with a skeleton of a Spaniard. Only Jamie and Claire would make standing over a skeleton in a creepy cave, cute, and be like let’s kiss here. No guys, go home. Arch Bug could pop out from anywhere and I don’t need this stress.

Sam Heughan & Caitríona Balfe Robert Wilson

Claire and Jamie write to Brianna and tell her they’re returning to Scotland to bring Ian home to his parents. Aw, Brianna has two penparents. Claire ends her part of the letter saying, “Your father has insinuated that I’ve selfishly kept you all to myself, so I will reluctantly allow him the honor of closing this letter.” I don’t know why, but this is the sweetest line. Jamie and Claire fighting about who gets to write to their daughter 200 years in the future. Who thought of this plan, by the way? The letters?

Jamie writes to Brianna about the gold. Also, he has very nice handwriting. Strange to think in the future of present day, people probably won’t write anymore and there will be no letters to find. Only dead iPhones. Does not have the same ring to it. Bad pun intended. Anyway, Jamie tells Bree in the letter Jem knows where it is, “Tell him the Spaniard guards it.”

Why is Roger reading the letters out loud? Shouldn’t it be Brianna? Maybe she can’t see through her bangs. Fine, I’ll move on. Brianna and Roger say they’re curious about if it’s really the gold but decide against it or asking Jem. Listen, I don’t want to question them, but I would ask Jem now. He was little, his memory could fade! Ask him now. Brianna tells Roger she doesn’t want to read all the letters at once, “Once we read them Mama and Da will really be gone.”

“Blood of My Blood”

Jamie gives Claire a new knife for their journey, so she’ll feel safe. He tells her as he cuts his thumb you must always “blood a new blade,” so Claire cuts her thumb, and they put their little cute bleeding thumbs together as she says “blood of my blood,” which was part of their wedding vows. Wedding vows today are so lame. Less painful but lame.

Remember their wedding day blood oath where no one warned Claire she would be sliced and diced, and it wouldn’t feel so nice. And now Claire is like slicing and dicing herself like it’s no big deal. Gurl. You really are Claire Elizabeth Beauchamp Randall Fraser. Also you’re a surgeon, so you love cutting stuff.

Fast forward to the future, Brianna and Roger arrive at Lallybroch, but it’s Lallylocked up. I hope they decide to stay there. They should.

Back in the past, Jamie and Claire are chatting with Lizzie, who’s pregnant again, and their other baby is almost walking. Too much time has passed, Brianna has bangs, and Jamie and Claire somehow look younger, and I’m fine with that. Love keeps you young, people. Don’t question it.

Jamie & Claire Say Goodbye

Lizzie starts crying that they are leaving. Claire and Lizzie hug, and Lizzie tells her if the new baby is a girl, she will name her Claire to keep her from missing Claire too much. Lizzie, I forgive you for all that trouble you caused in season 4. Forgiven.

O’Ryan revealed that “of course she’s pregnant again, there wasn’t much else to do in those days.” Also, she has twusbands. That’s like a lot of sperm coming at you. Sorry. Please note Jamie’s bewilderment at Lizzie and her Twusbands. Twitter user eb_sassenach put it best: “He is really trying to understand this throuple but he’s not there yet.”

his FACE 😂😂



The transition here is amazing. Claire and Jamie walk away and it cross fades through the door to Lallybroch archway as Brianna looks at it. It’s almost like her parents are walking towards her. Outlander editors are like we will make you weep. Twitter fan @TinyTunney noted that Brianna is sitting in the same spot that Claire sat when she thought Jamie was dead.

Back at the Broch de Lally, Roger and Brianna are about to leave, when a real estate agent rolls up. Omg, Lallybroch is for sale! Buy it, Brianna! Yessss.

Claire, Jamie, & Ian Leave Fraser’s Ridge

Claire, Jamie and Ian begin their journey back to Scotland and leave on horses. As they’re sadly trotting along, Claire hears Adso. Wee cheetie! She goes to pick him up. Bring Adso with you Claire. Nope, she sends Adso back to Lizzie. Who knew the goodbye that would break us would be Claire and her cat. Jamie jumps off his horse and to console Claire. She’s crying, and says, “It’s just a cat.” And then she finds the land post they put up back in season 4, and they flashback to the scene and now Claire and I are crying. Outlander what are you doing to us?!

Caitríona Balfe & Sam Heughan Starz/Robert Wilson

Claire and Adso’s goodbye was unnecessary, Outlander, for my emotional well-being, and Claire’s. But this scene involved two stellar cats. I’ll fight the impulse to call them Two-Cait Shakur. Tupac’s ghost will come back to haunt me for writing this, and I deserve it.

I don’t even mind seeing Jamie’s season 4 wig! It brought actual joy that flashback. Wait a minute! His season 4 wig is Brianna’s bangs! Omg, like father, like daughter. Brianna, your mom’s hairstyle is the way to go. Claire sticks the post back up, and she asks Jamie, “We will make it back here one day won’t we?” “Ay, we will,” he replies comfortingly. Honestly, I can’t handle Claire crying. It’s too sad, please bring a full episode of joy for the next one mainly so Balfe’s tear ducts can recover. There’s something too about seeing one of the strongest characters on television cry that makes it even sadder. Claire and Jamie kiss and she tells him, “Jamie, you will always be enough.” Ugh, my heart guys. Then they kiss again, and Ian is all, “Hello, me and the horses still here!” But that’s just your uncle and aunt, they love to make out.

What a great episode. No notes.

