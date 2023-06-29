Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have Officially Put This Part of Royal Life Behind Them for Good

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s the official end of a royal era for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after it was confirmed they had moved all of their possessions out of Frogmore Cottage. It felt like their U.K. home was the last remaining tie the couple had to the royal family, and now, they are firmly planted in the U.S.

Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse, didn’t reveal much at the annual Sovereign Grant account briefing, but he issued one final statement on the dynamic duo’ exit. “We can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have vacated Frogmore Cottage,” he said, per the Independent. “We will not be going into any detail on those arrangements here. Safe to say that, as has previously been stated, the duke and duchess have paid for the expenditure incurred by the Sovereign Grant in relation to the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, thus leaving the Crown with a greatly enhanced asset.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton are proving that they're not content to wait for their turn on the throne to make an impact.https://t.co/23pQiOM1zQ — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 21, 2023

It still seems strange that Harry and Meghan were asked to leave Frogmore Cottage when it was a wedding gift to them from Queen Elizabeth II. However, the eviction notice from King Charles III came weeks after the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare, was published, so the move feels more personal than coincidental. Harry and Meghan took the news rather well and did not put up a fight as they orchestrated the removal of their belongings in anticipation of Prince Andrew moving in (which we all know isn’t happening anytime soon).

‘Spare’ $19.14 on Amazon.com Buy now

The palace is remaining cagey about that situation and Stevens didn’t want to enter the Duke of York conversation whatsoever. “I have nothing to add,” he said. “Any future occupancy will be determined and communicated in next year’s report.” For Harry and Meghan, this closes a tumultuous chapter for them, but it only signals a new beginning as they rebrand their image away from the royal family.

Before you go, click here to see every single time the royal family shaded Meghan Markle and Prince Harry since they stepped down as royals.