Netflix Just Confirmed the Film Adaptation for Taylor Jenkins Reid’s The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo – Here’s Where to Buy the Book

Following the release of the Prime Video hit series Daisy Jones & The Six, and the film adaptation of One True Loves starring Phillipa Soo, Simu Liu, and Luke Bracey, another one of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novels will be making it to the screen. Announced by Netflix on June 29, the studio has officially hired a director and a writer for the movie based on the best-selling novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.

“Excited to announce that Leslye Headland will direct and Liz Tigelaar will write the feature film adaptation of the bestselling novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid!” Netflix announced on Twitter. Headland’s previous projects include Bachelorette, Sleeping With Other People and Russian Doll while Tigelaar’s latest writing projects include Little Fires Everywhere and Tiny Beautiful Things.

For anyone who’s already read the book, that means we’re getting a step closer to seeing Evelyn Hugo, Celia St. James, Harry Cameron, Monique Grant, and so many other characters live and in color!

Excited to announce that Leslye Headland will direct and Liz Tigelaar will write the feature film adaptation of the bestselling novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid! pic.twitter.com/Jo9yC8OkjR — Netflix (@netflix) June 29, 2023

For those of you who haven’t had the chance to read the book yet, there’s still time to read it all before the movie (and perhaps even its celebrity cast) comes out.

If you’re interested in taking the novel for a spin, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo tells the story of Evelyn Hugo, a former Hollywood icon and Oscar winner who’s finally ready to tell her story to the up-and-coming magazine reporter Monique Grant.

In the beginning, though Monique is confused as to why she’s been chosen to tell Evelyn’s story, she accepts the challenge and becomes the first person to really understand Evelyn’s complicated love life, her true intentions with every marriage, her journey to stardom, and, most of all, her biggest secret.

