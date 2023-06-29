Christine Baumgartner May Have Very Specific Conditions Before Moving Out of Ex Kevin Costner’s Home

Kevin Costner might finally be reaching a compromise situation with his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner after their tumultuous divorce reached a fever pitch recently. She is still living in their $145 million Carpinteria, California home, even though their prenuptial agreement demanded that she leave within 30 days of a court divorce document being filed.

Baumgartner has an official move-out date in mind, according to court papers obtained by RadarOnline, but it comes with a very specific condition. She will exit their home on August 31, 2023, but Costner will need to abide by “whatever support and fee orders that the court makes on July 12.” She wants to have the summer to create a thoughtful plan for relocating their three children, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, as they adjust to their new family dynamic.

“Kevin wants me to rent a place without a financial plan in place. However, have our three children to think about. It is contrary to their best interests to commit to a rental that may not be able to afford, particularly as that would ultimately lead to multiple relocations,” she wrote in the court filing. “My goal has been and continues to be maintaining as much stability for our children as possible, which includes having the proper resources and plan in place so that can establish a stable home for them, rather than making temporary and inconsistent housing arrangements.” Baumgartner does not work outside the home currently, so she wanted to make sure she doesn’t put her family in financial peril in their new home.

Baumgartner has been unable to touch the $1 million given to her by Costner because she doesn’t want to lose her right to “contest the validity of the prenup.” The couple has been living on the same property since their split, but with three homes on the grounds to freely move about, it seems like Costner can survive 63 more days until his ex-wife and kids move out.

