One Royal Expert Believes the Press Should Look More Carefully Into Kate Middleton’s High Staff Turnover

The royal family is going to feel the heat later this year once Omid Scobie releases his second book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival. He’s examining how the palace operates with the media and why certain stories receive a lot more weight than others — and that’s why he’s calling out Kate Middleton.

Scobie shared his thoughts in an iNews opinion piece about how the Royal Rota selectively chooses to highlight some stories while burying others — it’s about bringing praise and positivity to the palace. He noted, “The nature of these relationships has created a beat where impartiality, though often claimed, is rarely a reality. Being critical or negative in one’s reporting, when necessary, would ultimately mean risking those precious relationships. So, impartiality is usually flexed in other, more easy ways – namely focusing on stories about royals that won’t damage relations with the palace.” It’s pretty easy to see he’s referring to all of the negative press Prince Harry and Meghan Markle calling them “easy fodder” for the Royal Rota, but Kate seems to have a situation on her hands that is very similar with Sussexes — yet no one covers the issue.

Scobie points out the “staff turnovers” at Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation are “prime tabloid ammunition,” but the Princess of Wales “hasn’t had to face many questions about the four (five, if you count the one who accepted the job and then mysteriously changed their mind) private secretaries who have worked for her over the past six years.” There is a lot of mystery as to what happened with the “straight-talking” PR guru Alison Corfield, who was supposed take the job earlier this spring. Yet just as she was about to leave her longtime job with celebrity chef Jamie Oliver for the palace, she made a last-minute decision to “remain under the radar” instead of working with Kate.

Kate probably wasn’t the issue, but it was likely “the publicity that comes with working at that level for such a well-known institution” where strict protocols that don’t always mirror the modern era are enforced. Scobie would prefer if the British tabloids reserve the same energy for both sides of the royal family instead of picking and choosing what stories to cover because it’s turned into a very biased media circus.