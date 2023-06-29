Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Prince William Reportedly Found a Sneaky Way to Punish This Royal Reporter for His Prince Harry Book

Kristyn Burtt
While much of the palace is in bed with the Royal Rota, there seems to be one particular reporter whom they fear: Omid Scobie. He’s the author of Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, and he’s coming out with a new book this November, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival. So, there might be at least one family member who is quaking in their boots. 

It seems that Prince William isn’t exactly a fan of Scobie’s investigative journalism after the author “paid the price” by daring to “challenge” the way the royal family interacts with the media. The Prince of Wales found a form of “punishment” for Scobie after his first book investigated Harry and Meghan’s exit from an insider’s perspective. In an opinion piece for iNews, Scobie revealed, “Sources told me that Prince William was so incensed by my revelations that his Kensington Palace team had given negative information to favored journalists about his brother that he wanted me barred from his engagements.”

As a journalist who had “spent years dancing the palace dance for access and perks,” Scobie knew that he had to write the Sussexes’ tale “without fear of favor – regardless of the consequences.” And those consequences allegedly came from Prince William himself. But Scobie isn’t backing down just because a member of the royal family is displeased with his work, he’s diving even deeper in his new book which he describes as “an unfiltered investigation into the current state of the Royal Family.” 

Even though Scobie and William don’t see eye to eye, the author praised the Prince of Wales’ ”ambitious plan to find solutions to, and eventually eradicate, homelessness” along with “Kate’s early years work.” He wants to bring a fair and balanced view to what happens behind palace walls, but he warned, “To report on the positive, you can’t ignore the negative.” We can’t wait for Scobie’s insight in his next bombshell book.

Before you go, click here to find out which tell-all books expose major royal family secrets.

