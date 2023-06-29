Vanna White Reportedly Isn’t Asking for Equal Pay on Wheel of Fortune But She’s Still Having a Hard Time Getting a Raise

It isn’t often the Wheel of Fortune makes headlines, but after host Pat Sajak announced his retirement after the 41st season, there were some shocking revelations about co-host Vanna White’s salary. The world’s most famous letter-turner hasn’t had a raise in 18 years, and she makes five times less than her co-worker — she reportedly earns $3 million a year, and Sajak brings in a cool $15 million per year.

Now, that Ryan Seacrest is taking over the show in September 2024, White is asking for a much-deserved, and hefty, raise. She is asking for “at least half” of what Sajak makes, but Sony is apparently giving her a hard time, according to TMZ. “After 41 years as a model employee and more the face of that show than him [Pat], asking for 50% of what he makes seems like a no-brainer,” a White source told the media outlet. However, the ongoing contract negotiations have been “very difficult” because Sony doesn’t seem excited about giving her that big of a salary increase.

Courtesy of Everett Collection.

White believes that this discussion about pay parity goes far beyond her job. The insider added, “She feels like it’s a statement for all women.” And while she loves her job on Wheel of Fortune and wants to stick around through Sajak’s last season and into Seacrest’s tenure, she is willing to walk away if she doesn’t receive “a minimum of what is fair.”

For anyone arguing that Sajak is the star of the show, and she is merely a supporting character, the dynamic duo comes out together each episode and they are announced as “the stars of our show.” That introduction alone should be a strong enough argument to merit a significant raise — White is equally as important to the show as Sajak.

Before you go, click here to check out the highest paid celebrity women today.