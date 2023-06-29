Brittany Mahomes Proves Patrick Has a Vital Skill off the Football Field as She Poses on Their Family Vacation

Patrick Mahomes is more than just a star Quarterback, he also knows how to land the perfect Instagram post. His wife, Brittany, shouted out the Kansas City Chiefs QB in a recent Instagram post that proved his skills extend beyond the field.

Patrick and Brittany, both 27, are enjoying some well-deserved vacation time during the NFL off-season after the reigning Super Bowl MVP’s championship win in February. Brittany has been posting up a storm on the couple’s island getaway alongside their children, 2-year-old Sterling and a son, Bronze, who was born in November 2022.

Patrick proved his “Instagram husband” skills in a carousel post shared by Brittany on June 25. In the first two of three photos, Brittany poses on a sun lounger in a simple ribbed, black bikini set similar to this $16.99 set available on Amazon. Brittany looks relaxed and natural as she soaks up some rays. Her third photo, however, shows that the real art is what goes on behind the camera.

Patrick is seen in a dramatic side lunge, eyes focused on the camera as he strains to find his wife’s perfect angle. “10/10 Husband,” Brittany captioned the hilarious post. Fans loved the moment and flooded Brittany’s comments with their reactions. One wrote: “Athlete on the field and behind the camera” while another added: “It’s the side lunge for me.” See the photos here!

The high school sweethearts have been together since 2012. They got engaged in 2020 before welcoming their daughter, Sterling, the following year. Patrick and Brittany tied the knot in Hawaii in 2022, before having their son later that same year. The couple have been together through thick and thin, and clearly they have the Instagram photos to prove it!

