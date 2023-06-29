Heidi Klum Is Making Us All Want a Vacation With New Pictures of Her & Husband Tom Kaulitz Driving a Boat in Italy

Although many couples in Hollywood aren’t afraid to show some PDA, few couples are as open and steamy as Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz. Both on the red carpet and on social media, the two are constantly proving they’re still in a honeymoon phase years into their relationship.

Speaking of honeymoon, the two are currently in Italy for a romantic getaway. So although that means we might not be seeing them on the carpet anytime soon, we’re totally drooling over these vacation pics.

On June 29, for instance, Klum posted a gallery of pictures from her and Kaulitz as they enjoyed a boat trip alone in the Italian waters on Instagram. Talk about a dream vacation, right?

In the first picture, the America’s Got Talent judge is seen steering the boat in a black bikini with gold details, black square sunglasses and a matching trucker hat. In the second picture, Klum is seen smiling from ear to ear and Kaulitz takes the wheel. In the following pic, the two look as happy as ever in an adorable close-up selfie. In the last picture, Klum showed off her curves in a picture from behind that shows just how much the high-waisted swimsuit flattered her figure.

“Vacanza romantico ❤️🇮🇹,” Klum captioned the picture, meaning “Romantic Vacation” in Italian.

Not long after this first gallery from the lovebirds, Klum posted another series of pictures to Instagram but this time all taken from Kaulitz himself. In the first couple of pictures, Klum is seen stretched out in the front of the boat giving her best model poses. In the last frame of the gallery, there’s a short clip of Kaulitz just admiring Klum’s body.

“AMORE ❤️ 📸 @tomkaulitz,” Klum wrote in the caption. We really can’t get enough of these two!

