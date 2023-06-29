Jennifer Garner & Boyfriend John Miller Reportedly Took a Major Step in Their Relationship & It’s Giving Us All the Feels

When you’re a celebrity, there’s little you can keep completely in the dark. Although some celebs have been able to hide pregnancies, and even pull off surprise weddings, there’s only so much they can keep a secret before it reaches the public. Jennifer Garner, for example, though she’s been open about most things in her life, has been able to keep her relationship with John Miller so private we only know a handful of details about them

Most recently, reports surfaced that Garner and Miller were not ready to take a major step in their relationship: moving in together. New sources, however, are reassuring that though that may be true, the couple’s still “going strong” after almost five years together.

“Jen’s not nearly as shy as she once was with John because they’re a lot more comfortable and secure with each other,” a source told Us Weekly. “She’s proud to show him off.”

As for their living situation, although the two have “no plans” to live together right now, they’re definitely close. Per the outlet, Miller recently moved to a rental home a couple of miles away from Garner because he “wanted to be near” to her and her family. “Jen and John are perfectly happy with the way things are right now,” the source added. After all, who said going fast is better?

Previously a source explained to RadarOnline why the two weren’t over the moon about living under one roof. “To invite another man into the house right now, one who has two teenaged children of his own, means her children would get even less time with her, and that’s just not an option,” the source explained.

Garner has three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck named Violet Anne, 17, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 14, and Samuel, 11. Miller has two kids from a previous marriage.

Looks like Garner and Miller are just finding what works best for them. After all, with so many kids involved, it’s always good to take it slow and play it safe and do it a little too fast too soon. Kudos to them for finding their own pace!

