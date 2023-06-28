Madonna’s Last Instagram Caption Is Eerie in the Face of Her Sudden Hospitalization

Madonna has been forced to postpone her upcoming tour after her sudden hospitalization amid a health scare. The 64-year-old singer’s manager released a statement on Wednesday to confirm that Madonna had a “several day stay” in an intensive care unit after suffering a “serious bacterial infection.” She is expected to make a full recovery but remains under medical supervision while doing so.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” her manager, Guy Oseary, said in an Instagram post. “We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

According to NBC, Madonna’s “The Celebration Tour” with guest Bob the Drag Queen was scheduled to begin in Canada on July 15 and planned to span North America and Europe before concluding in Mexico at the end of January. The show was meant to honor her four decades in music.

Madonna has been uncharacteristically quiet on social media in recent days since her hospitalization. Her most recent post, shared on June 20, now appears ominous in light of recent events. The “Material Girl” singer wrote: “The Calm Before The Storm” alongside photos of her posing for the camera, rehearsing for the tour and behind-the-scenes photos of all the preparations for the upcoming shows.