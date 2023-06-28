Prince William Was Spotted in the Most Unlikely Place Without Kate & Even Busted Out Some Dance Moves

There are certain places we wouldn’t be shocked to find Prince William. A royal engagement? Of course. A charity or cultural event? Naturally. A nightclub? Yeah, we didn’t have that one on our bingo sheet. The Prince of Wales was recently spotted out with some pals busting a few moves at a Camden hotspot, and it gave us a glimpse at a more casual side of the future monarch.

In video and photos obtained by Daily Mail, Prince William was seen out with friends at KOKO, a popular nighttime spot. Video showed the Prince of Wales with friends, whom the outlet identified as Guy Pelly, a nightclub owner and Prince Louis’s godfather, and James Meade, Princess Charlotte’s godfather and a friend of William’s wife, Kate Middleton. The trio was seen in the balcony area of the club dancing along to a set of EDM music. Just your average night having fun after a long day of royal duties.

William’s night out came just two days after his birthday, and was meant to be a night of celebration with pals. “William’s friends had the idea to take him out to a nightclub for his birthday,” a source shared with Us Weekly. “William was skeptical at first but then decided to step out of his comfort zone and do something he hasn’t done in years. He wound up having an amazing time!”

Indeed, this outing definitely takes us back to William and Harry’s partying days. The source added that William eventually “loosened up and cut a rug with his guy friends.” Seeing the royal outside of strict, formal engagements was definitely a bit of a shock to the system, but it’s not like we haven’t seen this before — we just didn’t expect it from the now 41-year-old future king. But, hey, who says the Prince of Wales can’t be a club’s Dancing Queen for the night?

