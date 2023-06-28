Khloé Kardashian’s Nanny Just Posted a Rare Photo With a Message for Her Boss

Khloé Kardashian‘s nanny had a message for her boss on the star’s 39th birthday. The Good American founder celebrated another year around the sun on June 27 and received plenty of love from her famous family but that’s not all. The mom-of-two also got some words of support from her nanny.

Andreza Cooper took to her Instagram stories to post a snap of the reality TV star alongside the message: “Happy Birthday, Queen,” as shared by The Sun. The photograph shows Cooper and Kardashian posing in front of a balloon arch at a birthday for Kardashian’s daughter, True, in April. Kardashian shares True, 5, and an 11-month-old son named Tatum, who was born via surrogate in July 2022, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

According to The Sun, Cooper is a 37-year-old Brazilian native who worked for Kevin Hart‘s family before becoming Kardashian’s nanny. A quick scroll through her Instagram reveals many adorable snaps with True along with tidbits of advice on caring for little ones. She also seems to have a close relationship with Kardashian, sharing the occasional snap of them together.

Kardashian must have been feeling the love on her birthday because she also got rare messages of support from her ultra-private brother, Rob Kardashian, and her former stepparent, Caitlyn Jenner, from whom she was once estranged. On Instagram, Rob wrote: “Wishing you nothing but good health and happiness forever my darling buttercup ! I love you so much and so thankful to have u in my life and for all that U do for Dream and I. I don’t know what I would do without you.”

Jenner, who was married to Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, from 1991 until 2015, appeared heartfelt yet apologetic in her message to the third Kardashian sister. She wrote: “Being your stepfather was, and is, one of the best things that I was ever blessed with by your mother. I promised your father that I would do my best to always be there for you kids and I know I haven’t been perfect but I will always love you and you are forever in my heart. I hope your day is filled with love, your kids, and happiness.” Related story The Absolute Most Dramatic Moments on The Bachelorette You Need to Rewatch Right Now

Here’s hoping her 39th year is filled with as much support and adoration as her birthday was!

Before you go, click here to see more celebrities with huge families.