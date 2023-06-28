Kim Cattrall Had One Request Before Agreeing to Appear In And Just Like That…

There’s one thing on the minds of audiences who are watching the new season of And Just Like That… — Kim Cattrall’s return as Samantha Jones. The actress is set to reprise her role in the continuation of the Sex and the City story and it feels like the only thing fans can talk about. We’ve all been waiting to see Cattrall reprise one of her most iconic roles, and the actress just dished on what it took for her to say ‘yes’ to the opportunity.

During her appearance on The View, Cattrall opened up about the phone call she got asking her to return to the series, even for just a small appearance. “It’s very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, ‘What can we do?'” Cattrall told the co-hosts. “I went, ‘Hmm…Let me get creative,'” she teased. But Cattrall’s one condition for her cameo actually makes so much sense, and is a move Samantha Jones would be very proud of.

“One of those things was to get Pat Field back because I just thought that if I’m going to come back I gotta come back with that Samantha style, I gotta push it and we did.” Oscar-nominated costume designer Field previously worked on the Sex and the City series, the 2008 film, and the 2010 sequel. If anyone is going to style Cattrall as Samantha Jones, it has to be the person who started it all.

Not only does Cattrall’s one condition for returning to the role make sense, it’s also very on-par with the type of savvy business move Samantha would make. There’s been a lot of anticipation around Cattrall’s return to the series, even if it’s just for a short scene. But we cannot wait to see her in all her fabulousness and signature Samantha Jones threads.

