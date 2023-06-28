The Odd Thing Jackie Kennedy Did to Every Pair of Her Shoes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jackie Kennedy is still considered a fashion icon decades after she served as first lady during John F. Kennedy’s administration. Her impeccable attention to detail — from her crisp suits to her architectural pill-box hats are still remembered to this day. And in 2023, fans are still learning new things about her chic style, thanks to the memoir, Jackie’s Girl: My Life with the Kennedy Family, by her former assistant, Kathy McKeon.

It seems that Jackie had “a dazzling selection of shoes” in her wardrobe and there was something very special about those shoes in her “jam-packed” closet. “I had never seen such a dazzling selection of shoes! London-look boots, pumps in every color, spotless sneakers for morning jogs around the reservoir,” McKeon wrote in the book. “More intriguing to me was the quarter-inch lift affixed to one heel on each pair of shoes, apparently meant to compensate for one leg being slightly shorter than the other. No one would have ever guessed.”

Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images.

To put it in perspective, a Tic Tac mint is about one-quarter inch thick, that’s how small the difference is. However, Jackie’s attention to detail not only kept her overall fashion look symmetrical, but it also probably saved her a lot of lower back issues in the long run. Health is wealth! It’s amazing that this tiny morsel of information has been kept a secret for all of these years as McKeon last worked for Jackie in 1977.

Fans now have something to look for if they come across the former first lady’s shoes at an auction or a museum. They can spout off this very random, but fascinating, fact about the style icon who is still setting trends.

