Kim Kardashian’s Daring Fashion Choice to Her BFF’s Wedding Has Fans Talking About Proper Wedding Etiquette

Kim Kardashian attended the wedding of her former assistant, Stephanie Shepherd, on June 24, but it’s not the bride we are talking about — it’s Kim. Her decision to wear a very racy dress has fans discussing wedding wardrobe etiquette and why they think the SKIMS founder’s ensemble was anything but appropriate for another woman’s big day.

The dress in question was a black form-fitting gown that had a bralette top connected by a few straps to the skirt. (See the photos HERE.) The bottom half of the outfit featured sheer paneling on the front where Kim’s black undergarments were clearly visible, and every gorgeous curve was on display. There’s no doubt that the 42-year-old reality star looks good in the outfit, but this probably wasn’t the right occasion to wear the ensemble when the day was about her BFF marrying the man of her dreams.

Kim may want to argue why her dress was the perfect choice, but she probably won’t find too many supporters based on the comments on Yahoo. “What happened to respecting that the wedding days is the BRIDE’S day (and groom’s), not a day to try to draw attention to yourself,” wrote one internet user. Another added, “She knew exactly what she was doing.” And another fan had the most practical take on the situation, noting, “None of us are surprised by this and neither should have been the bride. If you invite Kim K to your wedding, baptism, or any other event you better expect this and be ok with it or don’t invite her.”

There’s no word from Shepherd on whether she was offended by her pal’s choice of clothing on her wedding day. Hopefully, she was too caught up in her joy and happiness to even notice that Kim’s gown might have been better suited for an MTV VMAs red carpet.

