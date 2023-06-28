Kelly Clarkson Is So Over Being ‘Pitted Against’ This Other Famous Singer

Among the many (and we mean many) acts of sexism our society still grapples with, pitting women against each other has to be one of the most frustrating. If we don’t experience it firsthand, we tend to see it in the public eye, and no one knows that better than Kelly Clarkson. The Chemistry singer opened up in a new interview about how tired she is of hearing rumors that she has “beef” with one singer in particular, and called out the annoying double standard women still endure to this day.

During her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Clarkson addressed years-long rumors that she and fellow American Idol alum Carrie Underwood have had an ongoing feud. “People always pit us together, and we don’t even know each other well enough to be pitted against (each other),” Clarkson said during a Q&A with one fan. “Like, literally we’ve run into each other a handful of times, and there’s no beef between us. There’s nothing between us. We don’t know each other. We’ve literally run into each other a few times.”

Clarkson admittedly spoke a bit too soon in response to the fan’s actual question, which was about what it was like to have Underwood as a guest on her eponymous talk show. “It was great to have her on the show,” she said. “I think the thing that was cool about it is that everybody always pits us against each other, and I don’t know why they do it.”

With that, Clarkson pointed out something that is so painfully obvious to women. “They don’t do that with dudes. They only do that with females,” she said. “And, I’m like, we don’t even know each other well enough to do that.” Clarkson’s rumored beef with Underwood follows a pattern in the entertainment industry where women are compared and often thought to be feuding with one another.

It generates headlines and creates unnecessary drama, fueling the assumption that women are always in competition with one another rather than focusing on their own respective journeys and uplifting others. Clarkson’s right: we don’t often see this with men, and we’re glad she called out the double standard.