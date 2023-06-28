Melania Trump Probably Isn’t Thrilled That She’s Getting Dragged Into Donald Trump’s Hush Money Case With Stormy Daniels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Melania Trump has been silent about Donald Trump’s legal woes, but it looks like she’s going to have to speak up about at least one case now that she’s received a subpoena in the Stormy Daniels case. It seems that the former first lady’s emails are of curiosity to the Manhattan district attorney’s office in his hush-money indictment, according to the Associated Press.

This is probably the last case Melania wants to get dragged into since it involves her husband’s alleged affair with an adult-industry actress, but investigators want to take a closer look at her correspondence with Trump Organization executive Rhona Graff. What makes this jaw-dropping turn of events even more fascinating is the insider tea former senior adviser to the former first lady, and author of Melania and Me, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff spilled on her Twitter account.

Melania Trump used several email addresses, texts, and Signal to communicate with me and others while working in the White House and prosecutors want to see them. pic.twitter.com/500DflyMRv — Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (@SWinstonWolkoff) June 26, 2023

“Melania Trump used several email addresses, texts, and Signal to communicate with me and others while working in the White House and prosecutors want to see them,” Wolkoff shared about Melania having a preference for using an encrypted method of communication. That bit of information is sure to raise a few eyebrows with the prosecutors in the case that Melania wants nothing to do with.

‘Melania and Me’ $16.31 on Amazon.com Buy now

It’s sure to be a hot legal summer for the Trump family who seems to be mired in more legal cases than anyone can keep track of. Melania would rather keep out of the spotlight despite Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential run, but it looks like the legal system is making sure that she can’t hide behind Mar-a-Lago walls.

Related story Donald Trump May Have Just Incriminated Himself in Classified Documents Case With This Bombshell Audio Recording

Before you go, click here to see the most important celebrity lawsuits over the past 15 years.