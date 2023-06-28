Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Reported Plans for Their One-Year Anniversary Sound Just as Romantic as You’d Expect

It’s hard to believe, but it’s been nearly one year since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rocked the pop culture world by eloping to Las Vegas. Since then, Bennifer 2.0’s first year of marriage has been full of sweet family-oriented bonding, major milestones, and meme-worthy moments. So how are they planning to commemorate their first year as husband and wife? Hint: it’ll be just as romantic as you’d expect.

Lopez and Affleck are “in such a great place romantically and emotionally,” a source recently shared with Daily Mail. “Jen and Ben are as much in love as they ever have been and this last year of marriage has been, in a word, spectacular,” they continued. Despite some rumors that there was trouble in paradise, Affleck and Lopez seem completely committed to and infatuated with one another, as evidenced by their persistent PDA on the red carpet. And at home, the couple’s blended family dynamic is working out seamlessly.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's PDA-filled red carpet moment proves they're still on cloud nine! 💖✨ https://t.co/lgnoL640lL — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 13, 2023

“All their kids are doing great, the families are all in sync,” the source continued. With so much joy in their lives, we have to wonder how these two want to commemorate the major milestone of their first wedding anniversary. To that end, the source said that Affleck and Lopez “want to renew their vows and show how much in love they are with each other. They are not taking this second chance for granted.”

The thought of Lopez and Affleck renewing their vows to commemorate their first wedding anniversary seems really sweet and so special. Given the fact that their romantic bond goes back more than two decades, it feels like this is the ideal way for the couple to celebrate years of admiration, adoration, and plenty of love. Regardless of their plans, we’re here for all the years ahead these two will have together.

