Prince William’s Much-Hyped Trip to Aberdeen Didn’t Go Exactly as the Palace Planned

Prince William is proving to be very passionate about his new homelessness initiative, but his tour to Aberdeen at one of the future housing sites proved to be a bust. It seems that the expected crowds for his visit to Scotland were much lighter than expected which created a PR mess for the royal family.

It was so disappointing that The National, a Scottish media outlet, noted that “the number of journalists was far bigger” than any of the royal fans who normally gather to meet someone from the palace. There were metal barricades up on the grounds for crowd control, but judging from the video taken by Global Newsroom journalist Alan Zycinski, there was only a smattering of people — you could count them on two hands.

Prince William arrives in Tillydrone, Aberdeen as part of his tour of the UK discussing his Homewards campaign.



This is one of six locations chosen for the project hoping to ‘demonstrate it is possible to end homelessness’.@LBC | @LBCNews pic.twitter.com/bPNzw5vIdw — Alan Zycinski (@AlanJZycinski) June 27, 2023

And the journalists took notice of the lack of enthusiasm for William’s visit. The National‘s Gerry Hassan wrote, “Royal fever not exactly breaking out in Tillydrone, Aberdeen. If this was Harry and Meghan, the right-wing press would be drooling about this on their front pages.” Even with the dismal attendance, the palace’s communications team should have found some way to make the optics better since the cause is so important to the Prince of Wales right now.

With both William and Kate Middleton setting the wheels in motion for their royal missions, their team needs to be bringing their A-game to each appearance. There are too many anti-monarchists ready to pounce on the royal family at every turn — and this awkward Prince William event gave them so much to chew on.

