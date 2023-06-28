Salma Hayek Is Sharing a Major Beauty Secret With Steamy New Photos

When we look at celebrities strutting their stuff on the carpet, it’s hard not to get jealous of their glowy tanned skin, their perfectly coiffed hair and their incredible high fashion looks. So, in turn, when these same celebs show the behind-the-scenes of what goes into making them so beautiful, we can’t help put to pay attention and take notes.

Most recently, red carpet veteran Salma Hayek gave a glimpse at one of her many beauty and wellness secrets in an Instagram post. In the photos, the Black Mirror actress is seen lounging in a sauna with no makeup and wet hair wearing nothing but two white towels across her body.

“Embracing the healing power of the sauna and sweating out the stress this #WorldWellbeingWeek 🙏🏼,” Hayek wrote in the caption.

In the comments, fans of Hayek are raving over her incredible sauna photoshoot. “No need to turn on the heat in the sauna. You did that when you walked in,” wrote one commenter. “Most beautiful woman I’ve seen,” another wrote.

Prior to her sauna wellness moment, Hayek continued to give her fans a gift as she posted a gorgeous bikini pic earlier this month. In the caption, she gave everyone some food for thought.

"Some people don't like grey days, but I think every day is precious," she wrote. "Adore your week, No matter what it brings." Hayek also added a red heart emoji after her words.

Looks like Hayek is giving fans much more than eye candy, and is constantly sharing some advice along with it too. Who knows, maybe if we start going to the sauna and enjoying the “grey days” just as much as her, we’ll get a bit of that signature Hayek glow!

