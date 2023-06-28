Shakira Revealed How She Learned Gerard Piqué ‘Betrayed’ Her & It Happened in the Most Insensitive Way Possible

When cheating allegations involving Gerard Piqué started swirling last June, we all felt for Shakira. Not only did the scandal end the couple’s 11-year relationship, but it put their entire family (including their 10-year-old son Milan and 8-year-old son Sasha) in limbo. Now, just over a year since the split, the Colombian singer is opening up about the troubling time, and how exactly she found out about her ex’s cheating in the first place.

According to the singer, Piqué’s cheating allegations couldn’t have happened at a worse time. “Everything came together, my home was falling apart,” she told People en Español. “I found out from the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU.”

After she found out, the “Monotonía” singer was understandably distraught. “I thought I wouldn’t survive that long,” she said. To make matters even worse, Shakira couldn’t confide in her father like she usually would. “[The] man I’ve loved the most in my life, my father, left me when I needed him the most, but I couldn’t talk to him or get much-needed advice from my best friend,” she recalled.

As for how her father, William Mebarak Chadid, is doing now, it appears like he’s slowly feeling like himself again. “His recovery has been very hard and slow, but he is a wonderful man and an endearing character to all of us who always surprises us with his strength,” Shakira said of her dad. “He has overcome COVID, two accidents, pneumonia, five surgeries — all this at 91 years old in less than six months. My dad is the greatest example of resilience, and my mother is by his side day and night accompanying him.”

In addition to being an example of resilience, Shakira also thinks her parents’ relationship is the best example of love for her two sons. “[My parents] have both been a reflection of that dream that I could not fulfill,” she said, “but hopefully it will mean a model for my children of love, patience in relationships, absolute dedication and desire to live.”

When it comes to how Shakira is doing, she's taking it a day at a time. "There are days of days," she admitted. "There are days when I feel strong, there are days when I feel that I have lived through so many hard things, that I can face anything."

“All my life I was afraid of facing the things that I have had to face in the end, and I have survived,” she continued. “I thought that I could not but the resilience of the human being is inexhaustible, and more so that of women.” We couldn’t agree more!

Although we understand how long and complicated of a journey it must’ve been for her to get to where she is, we’re so happy she’s found herself in the process. After all, there’s nothing like a bad breakup to realize just how incredible you are (and always were!).

