Inside Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Crisis Plan To ‘Come Back Stronger’ Amid Spotify Deal Backlash

Over the course of the last several days, the viability of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s growing empire has faced tremendous amounts of scrutiny. To recap, the couple’s Spotify deal came to an end, and the future of their relationship with Netflix is being questioned. But now we know how the couple is reportedly strategizing for the future, and they seem ready for the next step in their post-royal life.

First, let’s break down where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stand with Netflix. A representative for the streamer set the record straight, calling out rumors that Netflix was putting pressure on Harry and Meghan to produce more content and emphasizing the success of their docu-series. “We value our partnership with Archewell Productions,” the rep said in a statement, per Entertainment Tonight Canada. “Harry & Meghan was Netflix’s biggest documentary debut ever, and we’ll continue to work together on a number of projects, including the upcoming documentary series Heart of Invictus.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not immune to the current climate in Hollywood. https://t.co/WxWWLwB8za — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 26, 2023

But Harry and Meghan’s plans with Netflix are just the beginning of how they’re approaching their future endeavors. After their deal with Spotify fell through, the couple received an onslaught of criticism. “It seems to be one assault after another these days, with people lining up to take cheap shots at them,” an insider shared with Us Weekly. “Quite frankly, both she and Harry are sick and tired of it.” But it seems their frustration is turning into motivation.

According to the source, Harry and Meghan have “a ton of exciting things in the pipeline,” emphasizing that the couple is “ready to come back stronger.” After making the decision in 2020 to take a step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family, Harry and Meghan have been navigating their new life with their two young children. All eyes are on the couple’s next moves, but based on these two reports, it seems their ready to move forward with a renewed focus and verve all their own.

