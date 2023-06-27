Elizabeth Hurley Dazzled in a Gorgeous Figure-Hugging Dress With a Very Daring Neckline

Elizabeth Hurley knows how to do a glamorous night on the town, and she did not disappoint when she showed up to Fashion Trust Arabia’s annual awards in London on Sunday. The 58-year-old actress picked an unconventional ensemble that showed off her fit physique — we are calling it a very modern twist on the LBD!

The curve-hugging dress featured mixed textures with black lace on the skirt and hot pink velvet on the top — a very Barbiecore moment. A red swath of fabric separated the two blocks of color, but it was her daring neckline that was the show-stopping moment on her design. Hurley styled her hair in soft waves that gently framed her face, and she added a smoky eye and nude lip for dramatic effect. She paired the look with sky-high strappy heels and an elegant black clutch.

Hurley’s date for the night was her son, Damian, 21, who kept his look simple and chic. Damian wore a well-tailored black suit with a crisp white shirt that he kept open at the neckline. He accessorized his sharp look with a statement necklace, slick black boots, and glamorous sunglasses. It sounds like the mother-son duo had a fabulous night together because Hurley captioned her Instagram carousel with a few sweet words, writing, “Thank you to Fashion Trust Arabia for a lovely dinner last night.”

The Elizabeth Hurley Beach founder has been living it up this summer by the pool and the ocean. She’s been showing off her gorgeous figure in the bikinis she designs because she has a wonderful flair for fashion. And if her latest evening-wear outfit is any indication, Hurley is living it up in this season of life.

