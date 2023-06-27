Meghan Markle May Have the Last Laugh After Hollywood Titan Criticized Her Talent

While United Talent Agency (UTA) CEO Jeremy Zimmer was busy criticizing Meghan Markle’s talent, there were supporters who were armed with evidence that makes the Hollywood executive look a little foolish. And that tea is piping hot!

It seems that UTA was in the hunt to sign the Duchess of Sussex as a client, according to Page Six. If you’re following royal news, then you know that William Morris Endeavor (WME) won out in the end— but UTA seemed very eager to have her on the talent roster, thanks to the insider who shared the delicious details. Before the tea is spilled, let’s fresh everyone on what Zimmer said about Meghan.

Princess Diana's fashion attire reportedly still holds its value even after all these years. https://t.co/g7PymaVz7i — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 26, 2023

“Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent,” Zimmer told the 2023 Cannes Lions advertising festival attendees last week. “And, you know, just because you’re famous doesn’t make you great at something.” However, an insider gave major insight to Page Six about what was happening behind the scenes before UTA lost Meghan to WME. “So then why did Jeremy have multiple agents trying to sign Meghan? They were in serious pursuit,” the source shared. “One of their agents was recently actively pursuing her.”

Whether you are a Meghan fan or not, any Hollywood talent agency would be tripping over themselves to have her as a client. With her current post-royal rebranding underway, she stands to make a huge amount of money if WME aligns her with the right projects to further her career — they want to make her an A-list talent. So, it’s Zimmer who looks rather silly here because how did he not know his own agents were scrambling to get her on the UTA client list? So, Meghan gets the last laugh here.

Before you go, click here to see Meghan Markle’s best fashion moments as a royal.