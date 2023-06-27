Angelina Jolie’s Dramatic Hair Transformation Signals a Whole New Level of Movie Star Glam

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Angelina Jolie has always had a classic, effortless style when it comes to her hair and wardrobe, but it appears that she’s changing things up a bit. The 48-year-old actress is elevating her look with a dramatic hair transformation for the summer season.

Jolie showed up in New York City with three of her children in tow, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, and Shiloh, 17, and her gorgeous new blonde tresses. This was a huge shift from her normally stunning brunette locks that she’s sported for years — it’s been quite some time since fans have seen her play with her hair color and length. The Oscar winner wore a tailored trench coat, black sunglasses, and black heels while carrying a white crossbody bag. The shorter and light hairstyle made her look like an old-school Hollywood star.

MEGA.

Jolie’s elevated level of glamour had her looking so confident and stylish that we may be looking at a new era for the star. She’s been mired in legal cases tying back to her split with ex Brad Pitt over the past seven years. Their ongoing child custody case and their dispute over their winery Château Miraval has kept them busy in court. However, Jolie has plenty of upcoming projects to keep her busy — and maybe that’s why she changed up her hair?

While her third time around as Maleficent probably wasn’t the reason for the chic new look, perhaps her upcoming role in Every Note Played inspired the transformation. Jolie is scheduled to play a woman who becomes the caretaker for her ex-husband, a piano virtuoso, who is diagnosed with ALS. Whatever the reason for her fresh style, we love seeing Jolie out there enjoying the best of the summer season.

