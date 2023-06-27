Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Why Prince William’s Plan to End Homelessness Is Being Labeled ‘Hypocritical’

Kristyn Burtt
Prince William MEGA.
FILE - In this Aug. 9, 1987 file photo, Britain's Princess Diana of Wales smiles as she sits with her sons, Princes Harry, foreground, and William, on the steps of the Royal Palace on the island of Mallorca, Spain. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public -- kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans -- she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. (AP Photo/John Redman, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 1989 file photo, Britain's Prince William gets a handshake from Frederika Blair-Turner, the headmistress of Wetherby School in Notting Hill as his little brother Prince Harry, 4, smiles, clutching his schoolbag with their mother, Diana, the Princess Diana of Wales in the background. Princess Diana’s little boy, the devil-may-care red-haired prince with the charming smile is about to become a father. The arrival of the first child for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will complete the transformation of Harry from troubled teen to family man, from source of concern to source of national pride. (AP Photo/Gill Allen, File)
Diana, Princess of Wales, enjoys a ride on the Maid of Mist in Niagara Falls, Ont., in this Oct., 1991, photo, with her sons Prince Harry, 7, and Prince William, 9. (AP Photo/Hans Deryk)
Princess Diana leaves the Natural History Museum after a dinosaur exhibition with her sons Prince Harry, left, and Prince William, on April 13, 1992. (AP Photo/Gill Allen)
Prince William & Prince Harry’s Life in Photos, From Prep School Playmates to Husbands & Fathers 34 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Prince William is working hard to promote his homelessness initiative, which officially has a name: Homewards. His five-year plan find housing solutions in six different locations in the U.K. However, not everyone is enthralled with the Prince of Wales’ action plan. 

The anti-monarchy group, Republic, which has remained a thorn in King Charles III’s side since his coronation, is now setting their sights on William. They are calling his initiative “performative” because “homelessness is a political issue that needs a government response.” In a statement shared with Yahoo UK, the group continued, “The royals spend hundreds of millions a year on themselves. Until they sort that out this kind of thing is hypocritical nonsense. As with Earthshot, this is a small project blown out of proportion by palace PR and the media. It will not tackle homelessness.”

This criticism of William aligns with what Christopher Andersen, author of Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, believes is his way of staying “relevant” in a time when the royal family feels very unrelatable. “William has assumed a huge burden as Prince of Wales. The future of a teetering monarchy rests squarely on his shoulders,” he told Fox News. And royal historian Dr. Ed Owens issued a word of caution to William, via Yahoo UK, about diving headfirst into politics as a member of the royal family.

“The impact of this kind of royal philanthropy is also more complex than it at first seems,” Dr. Owens warned. “Whilst on the surface William’s plans seem admirable, they are also profoundly political and speak to much deeper failings within Britain to properly address the social ill of homelessness.” But William seems confident that his plan is on the right track despite the criticism from outside sources, and the next five years will be crucial to making his initiative, and his future reign, a success.

