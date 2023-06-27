Tom Hanks’ Niece Had a Major Meltdown on a Reality TV Show & Shared Her Uncle’s Reaction

Tom Hanks’ poised, calm demeanor may not be hereditary if his niece’s appearance on ABC’s Claim To Fame is anything to go by. Carly Reeves, the niece of the Forrest Gump actor was the first to be sent home in the season 2 premiere of the reality show.

Claim To Fame, which is hosted by Jonas Brother’s member Kevin Jonas and his younger brother Frankie, challenges 12 celebrity relatives to conceal their identity and disguise who their famous family member is while living in a house together. Contestants compete in challenges all while trying to figure out their fellow housemates’ claim to fame.

Reeves was outed as Hanks’ niece after a clue linked her to a park bench, a reference to Forrest Gump. However, when it came time to pack up and leave the house, she revealed that her uncle isn’t the only one in the family with a flair for dramatics. Contestants heard Reeves yelling and screaming as she made her way back to her room.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly after the show aired, Reeves admitted that she may have taken things a little too far. “Yeah, I was really upset. I think I overreacted a little bit, but I’m an emotional, very dramatic person,” she said. “I was really angry that I didn’t get a chance to play as long as some of [the] other contestants.”

"Yeah, I was really upset. I think I overreacted a little bit, but I'm an emotional, very dramatic person," she said. "I was really angry that I didn't get a chance to play as long as some of [the] other contestants."

Reeves said the elimination caused her to feel "despair and sadness" but acknowledged there was no need to be angry. "I even say, like, 'I should get more camera time!' That's just so silly of me to say. But I also was just saying things out of my mouth."

She also revealed a conversation she had with her famous uncle before going on the show. She said: “Oh, he was excited for me. He was like, ‘Going on a show, that’s your choice. I hope you do well. Best of luck.'” As for whether she wants him to watch her meltdown? Reeves was unsure.

“I mean, maybe I don’t want him to watch it because I don’t want to embarrass him for any reason,” she said. “I hope I don’t embarrass him, but I don’t think I do. So, I would love for him to watch it, because I think it’s hilarious… He’s happy for me no matter what. He did ask me, ‘Did you make some money?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I made a little bit.’ And he said, ‘Ok, good.’ So, he was happy that I made a little money.”

Reeves also spoke highly of her beloved uncle during the episode, telling cameras: “He’s always been there for me, and not only is he so kind, but he is so funny and he’s so smart. I can go to him with advice for anything. Everything that you hear about Tom is true. He is the nicest guy in Hollywood. And I just absolutely love him.”

Reeves isn't the only of Hanks' relatives who have opened up about being related to him. In recent years, his second son, Chet Hanks, has also become increasingly vocal about the realities of living in his dad's shadow.

