Donald Trump May Have Just Incriminated Himself in Classified Documents Case With This Bombshell Audio Recording

There might be a smoking gun in Donald Trump’s classified documents case, thanks to an audio recording that was reportedly the key to the former president’s second indictment in 2023. A recorded conversation has him discussing a particular Pentagon document with top-secret information about an attack on Iran.

CNN exclusively revealed the recording on Anderson Cooper 360, which has Donald Trump stating, “These are the papers,” in a July 21 interview with writers working on Mark Meadows’ memoir, The Chief’s Chief. Special counsel Jack Smith’s indictment alleges that “a writer, publisher, and two of Trump’s staff members “were shown the classified documents during that meeting. Donald Trump even acknowledges that the Pentagon papers he was holding were “secret information.”

The conversation continues with one of the former president’s staff members joking about Hillary Clinton’s emails, adding, “Hillary would print that out all the time, you know. Her private emails.” Donald Trump quipped back, “No, she’d send it to Anthony Weiner,” in reference to the disgraced former Democratic congressman.

Donald Trump claimed to Fox News just last week that “there was no document” during his interview with Bret Baier. “That was a massive amount of papers and everything else talking about Iran and other things,” he said. “And it may have been held up or may not, but that was not a document. I didn’t have a document, per se. There was nothing to declassify. These were newspaper stories, magazine stories, and articles.” Donald Trump will have a lot to explain in court because the audio recording adds another eyebrow-raising layer to his legal woes.

