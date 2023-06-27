Jennifer Lawrence Finally Set the Record Straight About Her Alleged Entanglement With Liam Hemsworth

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Miley Cyrus can breathe a sigh of relief today now that Jennifer Lawrence has finally cleared the air about her rumored fling with Liam Hemsworth back when the “Party in the U.S.A.” singer was dating him. Lawrence broke her silence on the issue in a “Plead the Fifth” segment on Monday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

It’s no secret that Cyrus’ “Flowers” video seems to have a thinly veiled reference to the Oscar winner, but Lawrence is having none of that nonsense. “Not true,” she stated about the rumor that she cheated with Hemsworth. “I would love to [respond]. It’s not true. Total rumor.” She then clarified the situation even further, adding, “I mean, we all know that me and Liam, like, kissed one time. But it was years after they broke up. So, I just assume that [reference in the video] was, like, a coincidence.”

Liam Hemsworth and Jennifer Lawrence arrive at the premiere of Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on March 12, 2012, in Los Angeles, California.

Of course, her side of the story probably won’t stop the gossip since Cyrus wore a gold dress that was similar to a design Lawrence wore at the 2012 Hunger Games premiere while standing next to Hemsworth. Cyrus began dating Hemsworth in 2009, but they broke up so many times over the years, it was hard to keep track. They were briefly married in 2018 but split before they even hit their one-year anniversary. The divorce was finalized in 2020.

Lawrence chalked up her one-time kiss with Hemsworth as a random event between two old friends. “Liam and I grew up together,” she told Cohen in 2015. “Liam’s real hot. What would you have done?” It’s probably a confession the No Hard Feelings star wished she had kept to herself because it’s still causing drama eight years later.

