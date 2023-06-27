There’s a Real-Life Barbie Malibu DreamHouse Available to Rent for Free on Airbnb — See Inside

It’s a Barbie-core summer thanks to the upcoming release of Greta Gerwig‘s highly-anticipated Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. And if you weren’t already invested in the pink theme, AirBnB is offering the perfect opportunity to get in character.

The rental platform announced that two fans will have the chance to book a one-night stay with a guest on July 21 and 22. An Airbnb press release explained that the stay will be totally free of charge “because Ken couldn’t figure out how to put a price on Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse.” We love to hear it!

Anyone can start to request a room at the DreamHouse on Monday, July 17 at 10 AM PT. The listing, written by the host of the rental and Barbie’s life partner, Ken, reads: “Welcome to my Kendom! While Barbie is away, she has handed over the keys to her Malibu DreamHouse this summer and my room could be yours for the night. I’ve added a few touches to bring some much-needed Kenergy to the newly renovated and iconic Malibu DreamHouse.”

The entirely pink mansion features panoramic ocean views, it has a closet stacked with Ken’s best outfits, there’s a pool with some Ken-themed floaties. Ken explains: “I’ve decked out the place with a little more…well, me! I’m more than just beach! My cowboy stuff is great. And horses! Guitars, games and more. And of course, rollerblades, because I literally go nowhere without them. Now, guests can live it up Ken-style for a neon night in Barbie Land – six-pack not included.”

Images inside the property show a primary suit fit for a human-sized doll, a rollerblade dance floor and a whole lot of pink. No, seriously, it's literally entirely pink. In honor of the movie's women-empowerment theme, AirBnB is also making a one-time donation to Save the Children, a charity that provides learning resources and support to children, families, and communities in 100+ countries to build girls' confidence and help them excel in school. Barbie is set to hit theaters on July 21.

The real-life Barbie DreamHouse was previously available to rent back in 2019 for $60 a night to commemorate Barbie’s 60th anniversary but it appears to have undergone a slight remodel since then to truly ramp up the pink theme. The property is privately owned and typically not up for rent so it’s now or never Barbie fans!

