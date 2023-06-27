The Absolute Most Dramatic Moments on The Bachelorette You Need to Rewatch Right Now

As anyone who watches the show could tell you, The Bachelorette follows one woman in her journey to find love as she meets single suitors and goes on dates with them in a few short but whirlwind weeks. Over the years, the show, which premiered its 20th season yesterday, has seen some incredible women in its lead. From the unapologetic Kaitlyn Bristowe in season 11 to the hilarious Hannah Brown in season 15 and ever-so-talented Rachel Lindsay in season 13, The Bachelorette has given us some iconic leads.

And, with every fearless lead in charge of the show, chaotic and dramatic moments are sure to follow. After all, it’s a lot of men, and just as many emotions all happening at the same time.

So, in honor of Charity Lawson’s new season, we’ve decided to take a trip down memory lane to rewatch all the most dramatic moments of the show in the past. From heartbreaking breakups to infuriating confrontations, check them out below! (And be warned, this list might have you in tears by the end!)

Rachel Addresses Tino’s Cheating

Moments after viewers cheered as Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco got engaged in the finale of season 19, they also saw their relationship crumble as Tino admitted he cheated on her while the season was still airing. “I messed up and I kissed another girl but the second I did I knew I belonged with you,” he began. In the talk that followed, they talked about everything, from their missed therapy sessions to Rachel allegedly saying she won’t wear her ring anymore and all the details behind his cheating. What a terrible end to a couple we were all rooting for!

Hannah Has Enough of Luke P

With Hannah Brown as the lead, season 15 of The Bachelorette had its fair share of iconic moments. During fantasy suites, for example, controversial contestant Luke P told Hannah he would want to go home if she had been sexually intimate with any of the other contestants. “Why do you have the right to do that because you’re not my husband,” she told him. Although tensions between the two had been rising all season, his ultimatum proved to be the last straw. At the end of their argument, Hannah also said a now-iconic line: “I have had sex and Jesus still loves me.”

Hannah Finds Out the Truth About Jedd’s Secret Girlfriend

Unfortunately for Hannah, her whole season was filled with drama. In the end, following her engagement to Jedd Wyatt, rumors started swirling that he had a secret girlfriend before coming to the show. Then, at “After the Final Rose,” Hannah was seen confronting Jedd about all of it. “The reason I held back details that I did was because I was scared that if I told you you’d walk away,” Jedd explained to her. “I just feel like this experience has been taken away from me,” she said. At the end of their conversation, Hannah returned her ring and called off the engagement. Related story Tom Hanks' Niece Had a Major Meltdown on a Reality TV Show & Shared Her Uncle's Reaction

Brooks Dumps Desiree

Given the premise of the show, the bachelorette is usually the one being pursued and doing the dumping. In season 9 of the show, however, Desiree Hartsock was blindsided as she was dumped by Brooks Forester after he made it to her top three. “I really wanted to be madly in love with you,” he said, before admitting that, in all honesty, he just “didn’t feel it.” You’re breaking my heart,” she told him, to which he responded, “I know I am.” What a moment!

Ali Confronts Justin

Moving on to a moment that is a little less sad and much more infuriating, Ali Fedotowsky also had to call out a contestant during season 6 for having a girlfriend back home. “It’s been quite the road getting here so far, but Justin it’s been especially difficult for you ‘cuz you probably miss your girlfriend in Canada,” she told Justin Rego, in a room full of her suitors. Following that, Justin decided to leave, and after wandering around the hotel to find an exit, he left the show.

DeMario’s Girlfriend Enters the Picture

During season 13 of the show, Rachel Lindsay gained millions of fans because of her no-BS attitude with her suitors. That was put on display right at the beginning of the season when the girlfriend of one of the contestants, DeMario Jackson, showed up after a group date. After going back and forth on whether the two were still together or not, Rachel saw everything she needed to see when she looked through the girlfriend’s phone. “I’m not here to be made a joke of, which is what I feel like you’re doing right now with me so I’m really gonna need you to get the f— out,” Rachel then told him. Mic drop!

Rachel & Peter Call It Quits

Later on in the season, Rachel and fan-favorite contestant Peter Kraus reached a standstill in the finale when Peter revealed he wasn’t ready for all the things that came with ending the show together (saying “I love you,” getting engaged, etc). “I can’t do tomorrow when you tell me you just want to be my boyfriend,” Rachel told him. “Then I can do nothing but wish you the very best,” Peter replied. What a heartbreaking moment.

Becca Sends Blake Home

Speaking of heartbreak, our hearts broke during the finale of season 14 when Becca Kufrin broke up with Blake Hortsmann right when he was about to get down on one knee. “There’s just one piece with somebody else that I am not ready to say goodbye to yet,” Becca told Blake when she broke the news. “I think you’re making a mistake, I don’t think anyone can make you as happy as I can,” Blake replied. The two then unleashed the waterworks as they said their final goodbye.

Kaitlyn Stops Nick From Proposing

Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Much like Becca, Kaitlyn Bristowe also decided to say goodbye to her runner-up, Nick Viall, right before he proposed in season 11. “I’m yours forever if you’ll have me,” Nick said in his proposal, before beginning to go down on one knee (rewatch the moment HERE!). Kaitlyn, however, grabbed his hand and stopped him. Another brutal breakup!