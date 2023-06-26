Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

This Major Hollywood Titan May Have Given Meghan Markle The Harshest Critique Yet About Archetypes

Delilah Gray
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 09: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex travels down The Mall in a horse drawn carriage during Trooping The Colour 2018 on June 9, 2018 in London, England. The annual ceremony involving over 1400 guardsmen and cavalry, is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. The parade marks the official birthday of the Sovereign, even though the Queen's actual birthday is on April 21st.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The hits keep coming to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with the primary focus on Meghan and her recently canceled podcast Archetypes. First, one of the big Spotify executives called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “f**cking grifters” for their alleged lack of productivity which led to the podcast being axed. Then rumors started to swirl about the tug-of-war they may be having with Netflix, and now, another major name in the business is calling them out.

Hollywood titan Jimmy Zimmer is the most recent executive to call them out, and he may be the harshest to Meghan. The chief executive of United Talent Agency told Semafor at the Cannes Lions advertising festival, per DailyMail, what he really thought about Meghan.

“Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent. And, you know, just because you’re famous, doesn’t make you great at something,” he said.

For those that don’t know, Zimmer is one of the co-founders of UTA and has since represented mega-stars like Mariah Carey, Bryan Cranston, Angelina Jolie, the Coen Brothers, Chelsea Handler, and Kevin Hart, to name a few.

And another wrinkle is that one of UTA’s biggest rivals in the talent agency world is William Morris Endeavor, also known as the agency representing Meghan (and the other rival is Creative Artists Agency.

Before WME, Meghan was previously represented by Nick Collins of the Gersh Agency, with whom she reportedly parted ways around 2021, per Hello.

Meghan: A Hollywood Princess by Andrew Morton

Image: Grand Central Publishing Grand Central Publishing.

When Meghan Markle officially joined the royal family in 2018, the world was captivated by the Hollywood starlet who’d won the heart of Prince Harry. But there’s so much more to Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex than meets the eye. Andrew Morton takes longtime royal fans all the way back to Meghan’s humble beginnings growing up in The Valley of Los Angeles, working her way through Hollywood, and surging to prominence on the series Suits. Learn more about what’s made the resilient woman the royal she is today, and get a sense of how Meghan’s past has informed her present and future. 

Meghan: A Hollywood Princess $7.25 on Amazon.com

Before you go, click here to find out which tell-all books expose major royal family secrets. 
