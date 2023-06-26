This Major Hollywood Titan May Have Given Meghan Markle The Harshest Critique Yet About Archetypes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The hits keep coming to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with the primary focus on Meghan and her recently canceled podcast Archetypes. First, one of the big Spotify executives called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “f**cking grifters” for their alleged lack of productivity which led to the podcast being axed. Then rumors started to swirl about the tug-of-war they may be having with Netflix, and now, another major name in the business is calling them out.

Hollywood titan Jimmy Zimmer is the most recent executive to call them out, and he may be the harshest to Meghan. The chief executive of United Talent Agency told Semafor at the Cannes Lions advertising festival, per DailyMail, what he really thought about Meghan.

“Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent. And, you know, just because you’re famous, doesn’t make you great at something,” he said.

For those that don’t know, Zimmer is one of the co-founders of UTA and has since represented mega-stars like Mariah Carey, Bryan Cranston, Angelina Jolie, the Coen Brothers, Chelsea Handler, and Kevin Hart, to name a few.

And another wrinkle is that one of UTA’s biggest rivals in the talent agency world is William Morris Endeavor, also known as the agency representing Meghan (and the other rival is Creative Artists Agency.

Before WME, Meghan was previously represented by Nick Collins of the Gersh Agency, with whom she reportedly parted ways around 2021, per Hello.

