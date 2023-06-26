Hunter Biden’s Ex Is Living It up on Vacation in New Photos After Settling Their Bitter Child Support Battle

Lunden Roberts is enjoying her life after finally ending her tumultuous legal battle with Hunter Biden over the paternity of their child. Roberts is the mother of 4-year-old Navy Joan who has reportedly never met her father or grandfather, President Joe Biden.

According to Fox News, Roberts, 32, had a brief fling with Biden, 53, five years ago while she was working as a stripper at the Mpire Gentlemen’s Club in Washington, D.C. A 2019 DNA test proved the President’s son was indeed the child’s father despite his denials.

In 2020, a child support agreement was reached ordering Biden to pay Lunden $20,000 per month including retroactive payments dating back to 2018, USA Today reported. However, Biden’s legal team revived the case two years later to insist the payments be reduced due to changes in his income.

According to The New York Post, a settlement was hashed out privately in mid-June with a source claiming Biden had secured a $5,000 a month reduction. Roberts’ lawyer, however, refused to corroborate the claim.

Whatever the settlement was, Roberts appears to be enjoying life after the lengthy legal battle. In photos shared to her Instagram, Roberts posed on a beach with her boyfriend while subsequent snaps in the same post showed little Navy playing with some other kids on the sand.

Roberts regularly shares images of her daughter who, unlike Biden’s other children, has never been seen publicly with any members of the first family. On Mother’s Day, Roberts posted a heartfelt message to her daughter: “To the little girl that made me a mama, Navy Joan, I hope one day when you look back you find yourself proud of who you are, where you come from, and most importantly, who raised you.”

Biden is also a father to four other children. He shares daughters Naomi, 29, Finnegan, 23, and Maisy, 22, with ex-wife Kathleen Buhle before their marriage ended in 2017. He also has a son Beau Jr., 3, with his current wife, Melissa Cohen, who he married in 2019.

