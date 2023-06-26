Cindy Crawford’s Swimsuit-Clad Compilation Video Proves She’s the Ultimate Supermodel

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Cindy Crawford’s swimsuit video proves she’s a daring, modeling legend.

On June 24, The Simian Line shared a showstopping compilation video of herself over the years on her Instagram. She shared the video with the caption reading, “Suited up for summer 👙☀️.”

Throughout the video, we get a bunch of her most iconic swimsuit photoshoots over the years, and in an array of figure-hugging bikinis and one-piece swimsuits. In this collage of photos, we see her rocking the black and white one with the polka-dot bikini, the iconic brown cutout shot, and the red one-piece that gave all the Baywatch vibes, to name a few.

After being discovered in the 1980s, Crawford went on to be one of the original, and one of the most legendary, supermodels to date. She not only posed on the cover of Vogue, W, Elle, and more, but she’s worked with a plethora of designers over the years.

Despite quitting modeling full-time in 2000, Crawford has continued to work in print, runway shows, and more — and has only gotten better with every year!

In a recent interview with W Magazine, Crawford spoke about how she models differently in her 50s rather than in her 20s. “Being a model is, in some ways, like being an athlete. It’s a skill, and you get better at it. But, as with an athlete, your physical being changes,” she said. “I’m aware that I don’t look the same as I did when I was 25, but I bring experience and confidence in front of the camera that I didn’t have then. And I still like what I do. I never thought I’d be working the way that I am at this stage.”

