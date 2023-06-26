Katie Holmes Is Allegedly ‘Worried Sick’ About Being ‘Left in the Dark’ Over Her Ex’s Health

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It seems that even after their breakup, Katie Holmes is still thinking about Jamie Foxx — especially during his health battle.

As many people know, Foxx’s health has been shrouded in mystery as he was taken to the hospital after a “medical complication” in April, per People. While reports claim he’s been improving, those closest to him are still worried (including his ex of six years)!

Sources told RadarOnline that Holmes has been quite scared about Foxx’s mysterious illness. “Katie is worried sick about Jamie. She and Jamie didn’t end on the best of terms. But regardless, she is very concerned,” they said.

The sources added that she’s been reaching out constantly to no avail. They added, “Katie is desperate to find out more details but a lot of her calls to their mutual friends are going answered. No one knows what is going on.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum originally met Foxx back in 2006 during a Monday Night Football game, but didn’t start dating until sometime in the mid-2010s. There’s a bit of a question mark around the beginning of their relationship. They were first linked to one another in 2013, but they didn’t officially confirm their relationship until 2015.

They were together for multiple years and made their first red carpet appearance at the 2019 Met Gala, but sadly split up a few months later. While many claimed their relationship ended on an amicable note, some sources said that Holmes broke up with Foxx over their different lifestyles.

